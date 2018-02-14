Beat from the street

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Larisa Karr

Managing Editor

Sundance Henson, 45, unemployed, originally from Greensboro and his dog, Charlie

So if you had a life motto that you live by, what would it be?

“Do unto others.”

Do unto others?

“Yeah.”

Yeah, yeah.

“Yeah, I mean, I just try to be the best person I can be.”

Yeah.

“You know, I mean, I think it’s a shame. I was really a very, very liberal person until I moved here.”

Oh wow. That’s normally not how it goes.

“No, because everybody up here preaches that bullshit but they don’t live by it. I’ve been homeless on the street since August and they say they want this and they say they want that but they don’t do anything. You know what? Quit taking your trips to Guatemala and do something your damn self. If you want the government to do something, lead by example, you know? No, this town has changed me a lot. I moved here roughly 10 years ago and I was a completely different person. You know, up here it’s all talk and no do. You make it so that nothing’s affordable.”