How Photography Has Become a Career

Lauren Callaghan

Photography Team

lcallagh@unca.edu

Photography became popular a long time ago and as a professional career, it is fairly popular

knowledge that photographers don’t make much money but some types are more successful

than others.

In speaking with three different photographers I learned how much the type of photographs

someone takes can change their career and their daily life.

I became interested in photography years ago. My mother took so many pictures of me growing

up and I naturally developed a fascination with cameras myself. My first real camera, a Polaroid,

allowed me to explore that world. Eventually I moved to phone cameras but those did not satisfy

my needs so last year I purchased my first digital camera. The digital age of cameras gave me

motivation to refine my skills and made me realize I might make photography a side or full-time

business one day.

Walking into Tim Barnwell’s photography studio immediately felt overwhelming but charming,

with photo related objects scattered about everywhere. Examples of his work lined a gray wall

just beyond the door with professional portraits and framed magazine spreads hung up. His

studio also contains a shelf opposite the wall with different books he made during the years

containing his photography. There were also hardware tools in the studio which puzzled me.

Filled with photo equipment at one end and his computer at another, it all seemed like too much.

The 64-year-old works as a professional photographer in Asheville.

Barnwell appeared to be well put together and clean shaven and came off as a kind person that had confidence but wasn’t overconfident. He became interested in photography starting in college at UNC Asheville.

“They didn’t offer photography when I was there so I started doing things on my own, I worked

for the media center there doing all the photography needs for the faculty, if they needed

enlargements done or slides processed or things like that, we would do that work,” Barnwell

said, sitting comfortably against the back of his chair.

He said his inspiration came from noticing the power of photographs and thinking about

traveling the world and visiting the places he would see in pictures.

“Later on I went to courses in Maine in 1978 on the Sun System, the view camera. That was

inspired by Ansel Adams and Edward Weston and a whole group of photographers that were

known as the F-64 group, and they were contemporaries, but had kind of come into their prime

in the ‘70s and ‘80s. They were inspiring because of the quality of their work and I’d seen

exhibits at Western Carolina. They used to have a real active photography program, they would

have photography exhibits come in,” the Bryson City native.

Barnwell typically focuses on commercial photography and fine art photography. He mainly

does pictures for advertising. He also takes business portraits. Barnwell seems to be pretty

succesful because he made his fine art photography into prints and eventually into seven books

that have been released so far, he said.

“Mostly what I do is art and craft work for people that live here. I do a lot of work for the hospital

system and commercial clients. I worked for many years as a freelancer for the Biltmore Estate

and for Chimney Rock State Park,” Barnwell said.

Asheville’s small size limits the specialties photographers are able to have because there isn’t

enough of all the specialties to go around, and plus Asheville is fairly competitive, the

commercial photographer said. Barnwell gave New York as an example. A photographer there

would be very specific, like in fashion.

Barnwell also focuses on some freelance photography and his newest book, an example of that,

documented the shrimping and fishing industry on the Carolina and Georgia coast in pictures.

He also released books on travel and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

“Most of my work like that is what I enjoy doing and what I try to do more of. It doesn’t pay as

well, so it’s something that I finance through my commercial work, but a lot of the projects have

been very successful and paid for themselves,” the photographer said.

Photographers sometimes struggle to maintain a financially stable career and have something

sustainable. Barnwell said when he first started his career that he would have said it was.

“It really changed with the advent of digital because digital kind of democratized photography so

that you didn’t have to learn how to do darkroom work and all this stuff that was kind of the

harder end of the spectrum,” Barnwell said.

Then there is Jennifer and Joe Mackey, who work as wedding photographers in the Asheville

area.

They left their typical nine to five jobs to pursue Jennifer’s passion in photography, whose

cousin had asked to photograph her wedding several years prior. Jennifer originally majored in

art and worked as a high school art teacher for a short time.

“While I was majoring in art, they make you take other courses, so they made me do

photography, and I did film photography and ended up loving it,” Mackey said.

The Mackeys’ photography business became so successful they opened a second studio and

they currently photograph 70-80 weddings a year.

“Mainly what we do is weddings and engagements but we also do proposals, family photo

sessions, maternity photos and corporate-type photoshoots. One thing we do not do is babies.

We’ve just learned babies aren’t our thing, they’re a little hard to deal with,” they said.

The Mackeys appeared in the tv show “Married at First Sight” earlier in 2019. They filmed a

wedding in Charlotte and said it was a cool opportunity to tell people their pictures were on

television. The couple also said it was neat to try a different way of shooting pictures.

Running a business appears to take up lots of time because they spend a lot of the time during

the week doing things other than photography. They have to do the accounting, paperwork and

contracts as well as edit pictures, so there are many things that go into what they do. The

Mackeys mainly enjoy shooting the pictures and meeting people because each couple is

different. They also like feeling the impact their pictures have on the couple because sometimes

they will receive calls from the parents with lots of praise.

“We probably work about 90 hours a week because we are hard workers and we want to be

successful so every day we’re working 12 plus hours a day, and it’s not always photos. It’s the

marketing, it’s the social media, it’s the editing that takes so much time, blogging, maintaining

our website,” the Mackeys said.

They schedule photoshoots about three or four days a week plus weddings, they said.

“We had a shoot today, we have a rehearsal dinner tomorrow, a wedding Saturday, and a shoot

Sunday, so every day we have something usually,” Jennifer Mackey said.

A third type of photographer does commercial work for a business. Adam Taylor, 52, from

Nashville, works as the photographer and videographer for the communication and marketing

department at UNC Asheville.

Taylor went to the School of Visual Arts in New York for an undergraduate degree and Georgia State University for a graduate degree. His inspiration came from switching out of band in high school to art class and falling in love with photography there.

“I had really no experience at that point in visual art and my teacher had made a darkroom out

of cardboard in the corner of the classroom. No one really used it but I was interested in it and

got a basic lesson from him,” Taylor said. “I tried it and just really liked it. I thought it was magic.”

His job is different from the typical photographer, because he doesn’t have the same

responsibilities as a professional photographer running their own studio does.

“A lot of photographers get into kind of a niche, video producers too. They get into something

and have a set of clients that are around that niche, whereas in a job like this, it’s really varied,”

Taylor said. “You don’t have to worry about the accounting, bookkeeping, billing and all that sort

of thing, which is a significant part of being in business.”

Some advice he gave to aspiring photographers was to find the types of photography one loves

most.

“Talk to people that have been in the field for awhile and see what the business is like, and

maybe even try to assist those people and get more first hand experience,” Taylor said.

Speaking with these three photographers truly showed me there isn’t just one type of

photography and I learned that I have a passion for photography. I realized I may want to follow

that passion and possibly start a full time business. I plan to take these photographers’ advice

and look into what it takes to run a business through talking to people and getting more

hands-on experience.