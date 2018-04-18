Men’s ultimate team sets sights on nationals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Camryn Hutchens

Contributor

cboundsh@unca.edu

To Hunter Scaggs, the biggest moment of his career as an intramural athlete was his sophomore year at UNC Asheville, when the Bulldogs went to nationals for the first time.

“Winning our last game on Sunday against Davidson to make it to the national championship is my favorite memory of this team,” said the 22-year-old senior.

Ultimate, a club sport explained as combination of soccer and football, entails throwing a disc to score in an end zone where the game play does not stop until someone scores.

His last season with UNCA coming to a close, Scaggs said he became determined to lead his team to nationals once more, along with his co-captains Jacob Warshauer and Ethan Cole.

“Jacob is super sarcastic and it’s hard to tell when he’s telling the truth, but he knows a lot about Frisbee and what’s going on,” said Trevor Pentland, his teammate. “Ethan is more quiet and also knows the game well and plays into the sarcasm as well.”

Scaggs enters his fourth and final year on the team as a first-year captain.

“Hunter is a really good captain, he’s like the ‘good cop’ and will come out with the ‘good job’ and coach you through it even if you mess up,” the 19-year-old freshman said.

All three work well together to get organized and let the rookies know what is going on, according to Pentland.

“I had heard of ultimate before, but I never played until I got to UNCA,” Scaggs said.

The Durham native said he had considered running cross country at the Division I level for UNCA, but ultimately decided against it because of the weighty commitment.

“I didn’t want the full responsibility of being a student athlete so ultimate was a good choice for me,” Scaggs said. “It is still a big commitment because we practice often, travel, and play really good teams but it is not as big as track or cross country.”

Instead, Scaggs picked up a disc and dove straight into Division III ultimate in hopes to land in an end zone for the point.

“It’s hard to lead a team of goofballs like us, but I have a lot of fun,” Scaggs said.

The spectacle of men’s ultimate team entertains many at home volleyball games. A Frisbee-exclusive student section of athletes supporting athletes.

“We like to support the volleyball team, it’s a hype sport and a fun spectator sport in our opinion,” Scaggs said. “About three years ago we got into volleyball. We decided to go to a game and one of our friends had a banana suit and he told us all to buy banana suits on Amazon because they’re pretty cheap. It was honestly a joke, but we all actually did it. So we have gone from being a bundle of bananas to wearing a bunch of random wacky stuff and having fun and being supportive at the game.”

Outside of volleyball season, the team can still be found out on the intramural fields three times a week.

“We play year-round. We started practicing the first week of school, but our most important tournaments are starting now.” Scaggs said.

Practice runs for about two hours, where they scrimmage and run drills.

UNCA alumnus and Owen High School math teacher Kyle Silva coaches voluntarily.

“Tournaments are a Saturday and Sunday event, typically four games Saturday and three more on Sunday,” Scaggs said. “I really like the regional tournaments, it’s the second biggest tournament of the year, usually held at Elon to determine who goes to the National Championship.”

Sporting Number 47, Scaggs likes the newer white jerseys with the Blue Ridge mountains around the bottom because they are more official.

“We go all over the place, mostly in the region and surrounding states. I’ve been to Ohio for a tournament, we played in like a foot of snow which was honestly pretty terrible but we had a lot of fun,” Scaggs said.

Men’s Ultimate Frisbee is a large and very successful club at UNC Asheville said Debby Schwartz, director of campus recreation. The guys involved play with passion, making it a staple of campus recreation.

“I think ultimate is pretty great because there’s a lot of opportunities to make some insanely athletic plays,” Scaggs said. “The best feeling I get is when I see a teammate make an insane play, they’ll put their body on the line and throw themselves around to make the play and get the win. To be able to see that and be a part of it is honestly exhilarating.”

Though his whole life does not revolve around ultimate alone, Scaggs said it does largely impact him on a daily basis.

“I would say the majority of my friends were made through ultimate,” Scaggs said. “It’s a family and a community. I’ve made some friends that I know I’ll have for the rest of my life through UNCA Ultimate.”

Scaggs escapes during the day, as a management major with a concentration in music and business. He also dabbles in recording, guitar and chorus.

But on most nights and weekends you can find him disc in hand.

It’s been a good ride for him Scaggs said, he made many memories in the Frisbee dorm. Otherwise known as “The Ultimate Suite”, where members of the team lived over the years.

“I think they are going to have to get a pretty good recruiting class next year to keep the program going. Especially with most of the current captains graduating,” Schwartz said.

Senior Captain Scaggs said they play at the second or third highest level in the region. The fight to get in the last bid provides challenges, but Scaggs said his team can do it.“I am very hopeful that we go back to nationals, especially it being my senior year. I hope we make it, that’s always the goal, but even if we don’t, this is has been a wonderful experience for me and I’m very glad that I decided to play Ultimate at UNCA,” Scaggs said.

As ultimate season approaching their end zone, nationals are the only thing on the players minds.

“We’ve got the talent, we’ve just got to come ready to play,” Scaggs said.