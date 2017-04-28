Sylvan Esso raises hype for new album release

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Michaela Hall

Assistant Photo Editor

For Sylvan Esso fans, the release of the album, What Now, has been highly anticipated. From the two singles off of the new album released in the fall, to the latest song released in February, the previews created an electric buzz awaiting the album release coming up on April 28.

The duo of North Carolina natives Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn have gained a following since their fortuitous meeting back in 2012. The combination of Meath’s flowing melodies against the staccato electro-pop beats created a new dimension for their artistic endeavors to be fully realized.

The success of their self-titled debut, all recorded in Sanborn’s bedroom, is an insightful and cryptic look into modern relationships invoking nostalgia, depravity and a sense of wonder and wander.

The three songs released so far, while coming across with more pop vibes, carry many of the same emotions. “Die Young” quickly became a favorite as it climbed to their most listened to song on Spotify. The edgy lyrics, punctuated by the pointed synth beats, relay the ups and downs of love and its ability to dismantle one’s plans.

The chorus, sung by Meath, “I was gonna die young, now I gotta wait for you hun,” is a juxtaposed view of death against tribulations of love and seems to beg the question, ‘Which one is more desirable?’

Regardless of the dark intentions of the lyrics, the catchy beats are sure to draw people in and the music video surely stirs up a nostalgic, mischievous nature. The video features Sanborn as a police officer scolding a teen over a strange looking electronic device while Meath steals the policeman’s car and takes it on a joyride.

While the new songs rely heavily on repetitious lyrics and beats, much like their older pieces, the new beats seem more intricate and defined. It will be interesting to see if the sound evolves more with the release of What Now or if it stays close to home.

The album will feature 10 songs, including the three already released, and is currently on pre-order through the Sylvan Esso website. In addition to the album release, the band announced an extensive North American tour starting this spring, which includes a performance at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville at 8 p.m. on Sept. 29 and at the Shakori Hills festival on Sept. 30.