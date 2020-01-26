Young journalists are fighting the system in college

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sitting in the journalism classroom white walls begin closing in on me, a deadline is quickly approaching. It is my right to ask questions, my right to pursue any information that is valuable to the selection. Then why can’t I get the information that I need? Have I done something to make individuals feel that their word will be changed?

Jay Cutspec, director of the Health and Counseling Center, joined the Asheville community about 20 years ago, originally from New York.

He sat back in his chair, very relaxed and intrigued by all my questions. A shock comes across his face when I tell him I have been having a hard time getting ahold of the psychology department. Thus, I begin to tell him how I have decided to transform my article into a selection in search for answers.

I ask him if there is anything that upset him about journalism?

“No, I believe the more journalism the better. As long as what is being presented is the truth and credible,” he said.

Here was the reassurance I needed. People do like journalists, you just have to be honest and open with them. I pride my work on openness and honesty.

Finding the answers to why journalists have such a struggle is the pursuit of my career.

Mass Communication/Journalism learning about the field

The constant question for a college student is how is the degree they are pursuing going to guide them to a successful future.

Mass communication feild includes a large range of platforms used to get information out. Some of these platforms include social media, television, print, and the internet.

On a large scale, one could say mass communication/journalism is not the highest on the bachelor’s degree list. Information from the University of North Carolina system, communication, journalism, and related programs rated at 6 percent in graduates from 2017-18.

UNC Asheville’s mass communication degree saw a steady flow of confirmed degree seeking students between 2016 and 2018. From 2016 to 2017 there was a 6 percent increase and from 2017 to 2018 there was a 1 percent change. In 2014, there were 87 declared students and in 2018 there were 101 declared students. These numbers, provided by the UNCA factbook, show there has been a 16.1 percent increase in students declaring their major in mass communication.

According to the UNCA course catalog, the major provides classes from media, ethics and society, basic journalism, mass media workshop: college media production, as well as a service-learning course in strategic communication, and an array of internship opportunities identified on the UNCA website.

Why don’t people trust journalist?

With the most recent political inclement many people question the platforms they get their information from.

Kathryn Maser a student at UNCA grew up in an open minded family and supports the LGBTQ+ community. Her interests include singing, volunteering and gaining as much knowledge about history as possible. Maser spoke with me about her personal views on journalists.

“I think journalism, when done well, can be very beneficial and very informative. However, I tend to get annoyed, especially involving politics, when personal motives or opinions get in the way of the facts,” Maser said.

Maser makes up one of the many young minds of the future who is finding herself open to different walks of journalism, but she also resides on the other side that listens to journalists, at least the ones who she feels aim to tell the truth.

Dusty Abernathy received a bachelor’s degree from a public university, and is the video & media lab manager in the mass communication department. Abernathy said journalism gets some backlash because people seek opinions that align with their own when reading the news. When opinions don’t match, trouble arises.

“It seems that people who do not agree with one another on politics cannot agree with one another on anything and therefore are too different to relate to one another. I’m not sure what has cultivated this type of thought process but it has played out during the last few years between some journalists and the political administration. Politics have been the forefront of many people’s minds during the last few years and unfortunately, journalists are the ones having to fact check and provide the message to the public,” Abernathy said.

Young journalists are fighting the system in college

Journalists run into brick walls when it comes to obtaining information. Fighting a system that has restricted and controlled the information we receive. Asking a question can be taken wrong — or be considered offensive.

“I would need to get permission to speak with you about her,” said Caroline Kennedy, a professor of psychology.

After being asked to remove previous quotes that built my once very exciting piece on Seasonal Affective Disorder, I sit thinking through every question I’m going to ask, every detail down to the possible answers. How do you return from giving up an entire article?

Explaining why you have to give up a piece can be hard, but it is my job to be ethical and also tell the truth. I would like to clear the air in this entire situation. I have decided to not use you as a portion of my article. Though I will make it clear from your response to me, you did say you do experience Seasonal Affective Disorder ( but most depression) with that being said this disorder is identified by clinical studies as a form of depression. I do not wish to present any untruth within my work, and that is why I made my questions to you very clear. I will make it known that in the future please make all aspects clear when giving answers to an interview. It is very hard for a journalist to know what you are trying to express without plainly being communicated. The presentation of truth is what I pursue in my work.I would like to make it clear that your well being and my ethical understanding is put to the greatest priority in my work.

Per the usual introduction, I make sure to let the interviewee know I’m a journalist in pursuit of a new piece, and anything said on the record may be published in any way I feel free. I look to my notepad and begin planning how I will introduce these questions. Can I please have your name, age, and position at UNCA?

But once questions begin flowing, they’re quickly halted by rejection, deflection, or silence.

“I would need to get permission from Nicole to speak with you about her,” said Kennedy.

“Sorry, but I’m not available to talk to you about this. Also, my more clinically-trained colleagues may know better, but it is my understanding that Seasonal Affective Disorder is no longer diagnosable. It was reclassified in the latest version of the DSM V as Major Depressive Disorder with Seasonal Pattern,” said Patrick Foo, associate professor of psychology.

“Not my area of expertise, I’m afraid. Hopefully someone else can speak with you,” said Pamela Laughon, associate professor of psychology.

If one could swiftly write an email response like this couldn’t they tell me something valuable? Something that aided me in moving closer to talking to someone with information.

As a journalist, I am required to report on these instances to show the world that things need to be spoken about.

One can’t deny the numbers presented above about journalism at UNCA is a strong degree to pursue. It is breeding writers prepared to fight the system it’s just trying to help. Many say journalism continues the path to being a dying profession. Though others feel differently.

“Simply put, our society needs journalists. They are the fact checkers and the messengers to the public. I think there is some sad truth to this. I believe that paper journalism is becoming a time of the past but a lot of news organizations are learning to evolve with the times. We’re in a digital age where the majority of our content is seen on our smartphones or on a computer. We live in a time where advertisements take up half of our screens while trying to read the morning news. I don’t truly believe that we will lose journalism as a profession.We need individuals who can speak clear and concise to convey a message to an audience and I think that is where professionals in Mass Communication can help,” Abernathy said.