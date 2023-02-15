UNC Asheville to host homecoming dance at Highland Brewing Company

UNC Asheville is hosting a homecoming dance on Feb. 18 at Highland Brewing Company starting at 8 p.m.

“The homecoming dance is something we’re bringing back. It’s been at least a few years since we did it last so it has been a long time,” said Associate Director for Programming Anna Clair Jackson.

Admission is free for everyone and students are welcome to bring non-students. ​​14-passenger shuttles will be available to students in front of Highsmith Student Union every half hour starting at 7:30 p.m.

“Seeing how our school spirit has grown this year has been really special. I think this dance gives our students an opportunity to share that spirit outside of sports and to come together for a fun evening,” said junior Gaby Shenot.

Students will receive one non-alcoholic beverage ticket upon entry. After using this ticket, additional drinks must be purchased. Anyone above the age of 21 will receive a wristband after providing an I.D. at the entrance. Wristband users may purchase alcoholic drinks at the bar.

“I’m so excited for homecoming because I feel like it’s the first big homecoming since the pandemic and it’s exciting I’m getting a proper one right before I graduate in May,” said senior Emma Appleby.

The dance will provide snacks, free merchandise, games, a 360 photo booth and a fortune teller.

“This is the way to close out homecoming 2023. Who doesn’t love to party with dinosaurs, you know,” Jackson said.