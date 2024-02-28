UNC Asheville student media win 8 statewide awards

UNC Asheville’s student news outlet The Blue Banner and literary journal Headwaters won 8 awards at the annual statewide College Media Association’s conference held Feb. 24 at High Point University.

The conference featured breakout sessions and awards presentations. Each year the NCCMA co-host with different college campuses in the state.

The Blue Banner received the following awards for 2023:

Headwaters received the following awards for 2023:

Third place for Nonfiction: Mallory Edwards, “America’s Gospels.”

Honorable mention in Poetry: Mike Islas, “I’m Still Learning.”

A Best of Show in Literary Magazine, Headwaters.

The N.C. College Media Association, sponsored by the UNC School of Journalism and Mass Communication at UNC-Chapel Hill, offers a one-day conference on a different campus each year to hold educational workshops and recognize outstanding work from the state’s student newspapers, yearbooks and online news organizations.

For more information, contact the Blue Banner’s faculty adviser Michael Gouge, a senior lecturer of mass communication, 828.232.2423 or [email protected].