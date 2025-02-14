A glance at Save UNCA Woods

Concerned community members, students and environmental activists formed an organization titled “Save UNCA Woods” to preserve approximately 40 acres of UNCA-owned urban forest. SaveUNCAWoods.org was created and shared with its supporters on Facebook and in person during a large meeting held at Grace Presbyterian Church on Jan. 28.

“The Friends of the Woods respectfully and urgently ask that UNCA pause all work until it takes measures to listen to and address the cares and concerns of all affected stakeholders, including UNCA students, faculty, and the entire Asheville community.”