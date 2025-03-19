The Blue Banner

Submit to the Banner!
UNCA students tackle IEEE SoutheastCon with an autonomous robotics project

Alexandrea Thomson, Arts & Features Writer, [email protected]
March 17, 2025
Alexandrea Thomson
Mechatronics members hang out in the mechatronics lab.

Deep in the labs of UNC Asheville’s engineering program, a team of senior mechatronics students said they are racing against the clock to design, build and perfect an autonomous robot capable of completing a series of tasks for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineer SoutheastCon competition — one of the most prestigious student robotics competitions in the southeastern United States.

“This project serves as their senior capstone,” said Eli Buckner,  31-year-old Asheville native and engineering lecturer at UNCA. “They start with nothing and from the ground up they are building something to solve a problem.”

Buckner is an alumnus of the joint UNCA and North Carolina State University mechatronics program who participated in the IEEE SoutheastCon competition during his senior year. 

“Competing at SoutheastCon was a pivotal moment in my academic career. It challenged me to apply theoretical knowledge in a practical setting and fostered a deep appreciation for collaborative engineering,” Buckner said.

UNCA officials said  this program offers a unique educational opportunity through its partnership with N.C. State University. Buckner said this collaborative program allows students to complete all four years of engineering education on the UNCA campus, culminating in a degree conferred jointly by both institutions.

“The partnership between UNC Asheville and N.C. State provides our students with a robust curriculum and access to diverse resources,” Buckner said. “It’s a blend of liberal arts education and rigorous engineering training, preparing our graduates to excel in multidisciplinary fields.”

This year, the competition structure evolved, according to a member of mechatronics.

“Instead of volunteering, every senior was split into three teams to compete against each other in-house first,” said Drew Jones, a 31-year-old mechatronics student in the dual program. “The best-performing team will go on to represent UNCA at IEEE SoutheastCon 2024 in Charlotte.”

Buckner said the IEEE SoutheastCon competition challenges students to push their engineering and problem-solving skills to the limit. Each year, teams must construct an autonomous robot that can operate independently and complete tasks without human intervention after activation.

“The robot needs to navigate a simulated terrain, collect different materials and sort them appropriately,” Jones said. “It’s about designing automation that can work in real-world applications.”

Buckner said that despite their enthusiasm, the teams have faced significant setbacks. A hurricane earlier in the semester caused delays, forced campus evacuations, and disrupted the delivery of key parts needed for their robot.

“We lost crucial time,” Jones said. “We had to meet remotely, but you can’t really build a robot over a computer screen. You can plan and discuss, but hands-on work had to wait until we were back together. That put us behind and now we’re pushing ourselves hard to catch up.”

According to Jones, beyond logistical challenges, the competition also forced students out of their comfort zones.

“I’ve always been stronger with mechanical and electrical engineering,” Jones said. “But this project forced me to take on more of the software and coding side, which is my weak spot. It’s been tough, but it’s also been one of the most valuable learning experiences.”

While winning is a major goal, students see this competition as a stepping stone for their careers. According to Buckner, the mechatronics field, a fusion of mechanical and electrical engineering with robotics, is growing rapidly.

“I wanted to learn more than just how to fix machines. I wanted to understand them in depth, work smarter and eventually have the option to work remotely or travel internationally,” Jones said. “This project is pushing us to think like professionals, not just students.”

Buckner said with the final stretch of development in full swing, UNCA’s teams are working tirelessly to get their robots competition-ready. The IEEE SoutheastCon 2024 event in Charlotte will bring together top engineering students from across the region, showcasing the latest in robotics, automation and innovation.

“This competition is intense, but it’s also exciting,” Jones said. “We’re going to do the best we can and represent UNCA with everything we’ve got.”

As the deadline looms, the teams remain focused, said Buckner, who sees the team being fueled by the thrill of competition, the drive to innovate and the goal of solidifying UNCA’s reputation as a serious contender in the world of mechatronics and robotics.

“Regardless of the outcome, UNCA’s mechatronics students have already gained invaluable real-world experience, preparing them for the future of automation and engineering,” Buckner said.

Stay tuned for updates on UNCA’s performance at IEEE SoutheastCon 2024. For more information on the mechatronics program and student projects, visit the UNCA engineering department’s website.

