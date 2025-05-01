The Blue Banner

Should mental health days be required in employee benefits?

A conversation with Dr. Volkner Frank
Jordan Marsh, News writer, [email protected]
April 30, 2025
Jordan Marsh
UNCA Health and Counseling center

In recent years, there has been growing recognition of the importance of mental health in the workplace. As a result, many companies and employees are advocating for the inclusion of mental health days as a standard part of employee benefits packages. This shift reflects a broader understanding of the impact of mental well-being on productivity, job satisfaction and overall employee health.

“Mental health is just as important as physical health and it’s time our benefits packages reflect that,” said UNC Asheville Professor Volkner Frank, workplace psychologist. “Incorporating mental health days into employee benefits can lead to reduced stress, improved job performance and increased employee loyalty.”

Many companies already started offering mental health days as part of their benefits. Google, for example, provides its employees with “recharge days” to focus on their mental well-being. Similarly, Unilever has implemented a global program including mental health training for employees and managers.

“We’ve seen a significant positive impact since introducing mental health days,” said Frank. “Our employees report feeling more valued and supported, which has translated into higher productivity and lower turnover rates.”

However, some argue mandating mental health days could create logistical challenges for businesses, particularly small companies with limited resources. Critics also worry about potential abuse of the system.

“While we support the idea of mental health days, making them a required benefit could put undue strain on some businesses,” said Frank. “We need to find a balance that supports employee well-being without compromising business operations.”

Proponents counter the long-term benefits of mental health days outweigh the short-term challenges. They argue healthier, happier employees are more productive and less likely to take extended sick leave or quit their jobs.

“Investing in employee mental health is not just the right thing to do, it’s also good for business,” said Frank. “Companies that prioritize mental well-being tend to see better financial performance and higher employee engagement.”

As the conversation around mental health in the workplace continues to evolve, it’s clear mental health days are becoming an increasingly important consideration in employee benefits packages. Whether they become a required benefit may depend on future legislation and changing workplace norms.

“The trend is definitely moving towards more comprehensive mental health support in the workplace,” Frank said. “Companies that get ahead of this trend are likely to see significant benefits in terms of employee satisfaction and overall performance.”

