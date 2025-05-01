The Blue Banner

The impact of larger classroom sizes on education quality

A conversation with Rebecca Nelms
Jordan Marsh, News writer, [email protected]
May 1, 2025

As schools across the nation contend with budget limitations and swelling student enrollments, the debate over classroom size and its effect on education quality has become increasingly urgent. 

To better understand the implications of this issue, I spoke with Rebecca Nelms, an education researcher at UNC Asheville, who provided insight into how larger classroom sizes are shaping the learning environment for both students and teachers.

According to Nelms, research consistently demonstrates that larger class sizes can negatively impact educational outcomes. 

“When classes become too large, teachers struggle to provide individualized attention to students, which is crucial for effective learning,” she said. 

The ability to tailor instruction and support to each student’s needs diminishes as the number of students per classroom rises, often resulting in a one-size-fits-all approach that may not serve all learners equally well.

Teachers in larger classrooms face a host of specific challenges. Nelms notes that managing student behavior becomes more difficult, timely feedback on assignments is harder to deliver, and addressing the diverse learning needs within the room is a significant hurdle. 

“This can lead to a more generalized approach to teaching, which may not benefit all learners equally,” she says, emphasizing that the loss of personalization can hinder student growth.

The impact of larger class sizes is particularly acute in certain subjects and grade levels. Nelms points out that early grades and subjects requiring hands-on instruction or individualized feedback-such as writing and mathematics-are especially vulnerable.

“However, the effects can be seen across all levels of education,” she adds, highlighting the widespread nature of the issue.

With the rise of educational technology, some argue that digital tools can help offset the disadvantages of larger class sizes. While Nelms acknowledges that technology can support instruction and assessment, she cautions against viewing it as a complete solution.

“It can help with certain aspects, but it cannot replace the human interaction and personalized guidance that smaller classes facilitate,” she asserts.

When asked about the ideal class size for optimal learning, Nelms references research suggesting that classes of 15-20 students are most effective, particularly in elementary grades. However, she notes that the ideal number can vary depending on the subject, grade level, and specific needs of the student population.

Nelms concludes by reminding us that class size, while crucial, is not the sole determinant of educational quality. “Teacher training, curriculum design, and school resources all play significant roles,” she says. Nevertheless, she advocates for policymakers and educators to prioritize manageable class sizes to ensure that all students have access to high-quality education.

The evidence and expert opinion suggest that while many factors influence educational outcomes, maintaining smaller class sizes remains a key strategy for supporting effective teaching and learning. As schools navigate ongoing challenges, the focus on class size should remain central to discussions about educational quality and equity.

 

