Parkway visitor drives down newly opened section of the Blue Ridge Parkway at sunset
Parkway access restored just in time for fall leaves
Woodworker Frank Dunn chisels into butternut at the NC Mountain State Fair, representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee.
Local crafters find community at the NC Mountain State Fair almost one year after Hurricane Helene
Sombrero galaxy seen through online platform SkyNet , a resource in astronomy classes.
New astronomy major established at the University of North Carolina at Asheville
A bear cub hangs out on the UNCA quad.
Bear With Us: Living Safely in Asheville’s Bear Country
SGA met Monday 8/25/2025
SGA and student body meet 8/25/25 to talk and bring action for student voices
Lexi Dooley and other interns from the National Weather Center chasing storms.
UNC Asheville student combines athletics and atmospheric science through a new weather program
Pictured left to right: Addi Corl, Sophie Lundin, Isabel Richardson, Alison Graf, racing the women’s 3,000 meter event at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
For the strength of the Bulldog is the pack
Jan Málek outkicked his component for the win at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
Jan Málek announced Runner of the Week for UNC Asheville
Conrad Eriksson and Rodrigo Mendez named players of the match. Players photographed by Kennedy Noe, graphic made by Sage Branch
UNC Asheville men’s soccer triumphs over Georgia State in a record breaking match
Bryce James, Kieayla Williams & Max Smydra are UNC Asheville's new track and field transfers.
Get to know our new transfers on the Track & Field team – New dogs in the house
Kpop Demon Hunters Poster
Art, heart and KPop make for a global phenomenon and animated legend
The central pathway to Ramsey Library is lined with the Latin phrase and its English translation: tyrannical leaders will inevitably be overthrown.
The price we pay: a commentary on our political state after Charlie Kirk’s death
The UNCA quad during the Weeks of Welcome
International students feel Asheville is welcoming
A customer holds their freshly-used Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm.
Luxe lips: a Summer Fridays makeup review
Asheville residents gather in Pack Square on Feb. 8 to protest ICE and the rise in deportation.
The myth of the perfect activist
A runner on his way to finish the race as he celebrates with his fingers up.
How Asheville’s half-marathon attracted runners from across the US
North Toe River, Relief, NC 11.4.24
Looking Back to Move Forward art exhibit: A way to cope and remember Helene
Pictured left to right: Addi Corl, Sophie Lundin, Isabel Richardson, Alison Graf, racing the women’s 3,000 meter event at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
For the strength of the Bulldog is the pack
Students and staff alike attending Rockypalooza, one of many major events organized by the student involvement groups.
Two new student involvement groups are being introduced to UNCA
Moon Stracener, Alexa Kaley, Jason Braswell and more Run Club members start their first track workout.
New Run Club unites students through fitness
Toaster Studel Days
Comic: Good News Weekly with Elliot Myus
An Introduction to Music Technology Student Aaron Higgins
A Nod and A Glance: Tango Etiquette in Asheville
UNC Asheville Track and Cross Country Athlete: William “Hank” Neal
The NC Mountain State Fair honors western NC with thrilling entertainment and sweet local treats
UNCA Ceramics & Art Sale (Spring 2025) Photo Gallery
Chalk on the quad during the UNC Asheville’s Chancellor’s Installation Photo Gallery
Save The Woods Chalk Art Photo Gallery
Downtown After 5 Photo Gallery
American History Crossword
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Banned Books Crossword
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Submit to the Banner!
Anthony Frederick, Arts & Features Writer, [email protected]
September 17, 2025
When I first saw the trailer for, Nay, the name KPop Demon Hunters, I had low expectations. The animation and character expressions showcased in the trailer were very impressive, but a big animation budget doesn’t mean the story will be engaging. At the time of writing this, KPop Demon Hunters is the most viewed movie on Netflix of all time, so I think it’s safe to say I was proven wrong, and happily so, but I am disappointed that I wasn’t more wrong.

KPop Demon Hunters follows three Korean pop (K-pop) singers who hunt demons. Simple is best, as they say. Though the singers (idols), Zoey, Mira and Rumi make up the group Huntr/x, and instead of just travelling around Korea to slay the demons, they have a long term goal of gaining enough love and adoration from their fans to permanently seal the Honmoon. This is the supernatural barrier that keeps demons from entering the human world. Right away I love the set up. One of the strengths of this movie is that while it’s very action packed, it never favors that action over its emotional core. This is because being in harmony is literally where their powers come from. The main trio are forced to prioritize their relationships with both their fans and each other in order for the plot to progress. This method is far stronger when it comes to solidifying the themes of the movie.

Those who have little patience for relationship centric movies can relax, because even with its emotional focus, KPDH isn’t boring or slow in the slightest. It is quite the opposite actually. I always knew the visuals would be striking, but Sony actually managed to exceed my incredibly high expectations. The script takes advantage of the fact that the girls need to sing to activate their powers to turn their fights into cinematic music videos where they pose at the camera and sync their attacks with the music. Speaking of the camera, it is so dynamic in these sequences. The way it moves really sells the idea of the girls shooting a music video while they brutally overpower their enemies. Aside from the fights, the girls are also really compelling in their own ways. They each have their own personality quirks and struggles that make their relationship drama more investing than one might think. 

This movie has a lot of strengths baked into its DNA, but it doesn’t get a chance to fully express all of those genes. There have been rumors floating around that KPDH was supposed to be three hours long and got cut short, but I couldn’t find any evidence to back up those claims. That said, I do wish it was at least two hours long. The current hour and a half runtime leaves certain characters begging for more time to have their personalities explored. The most egregious victim is Huntr/x’s mentor Celine who plays a crucial role in the narrative, but only appears in one scene that isn’t a flashback. Arguably more disappointing are the characters who do get the screen time, but have their arcs sped through. There is literally a scene early on where the main trio have their flaws blatantly spelled out to the audience by another character that never appears after that scene. To the writers’ credit, while the pacing is almost neck breaking at times, they still managed to give at least the main girl, Rumi, a satisfying, complete arc. The other two more so have their arcs unfold in the background, but given the constraints, I’m actually quite impressed with how they pulled that off. I will say, I’m a bit disappointed with the main villain, Gwi-Ma. He’s very threatening and imposing throughout the film, but once he rises to power the most he does is some hype pyrotechnics. I wish I was joking.

Musical haters might also struggle with this one. Make no mistake, this film is a full fledged musical. The fight scenes are shot like music videos, but there are also just straight up music video sequences á la High School Musical. I must confess even as a true musical enjoyer, the way the characters voices are autotuned sometimes did take me out of the film, specifically during this one song that’s meant to be very somber and emotionally moving. But even with the film’s shortcomings, I do believe that it’s deserving of every ounce of praise it’s getting. I hope we’re able to get an appropriately long sequel so these characters and concepts can be explored to their full potential.

