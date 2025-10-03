The UNC Asheville Career Closet opens for students to find access to professional attire

The UNCA Career Closet opened earlier this semester to give students access to professional attire for jobs and more.

“Workplace attire makes a strong first impression and signals professionalism, preparedness and maturity to employers but many students don’t yet own professional clothing and building a wardrobe from scratch can be expensive. To help remove the barrier, the Career Center created the Career Closet,” said Grace Champion, internship program manager.

Students can find deals on clothes for professional pursuits.

“I haven’t been able to find a cheap suit and I found something with a blazer, which I’ve lacked all these years,” said Obianko Osaro, UNCA SGA president.

Osaro said he is excited for the opportunities this program is going to give students who can’t afford items.

“It’s a great start for people who can’t afford a whole suit for $300 or a whole dress for $100 or more,” Osaro said.

Rheanon Sullens, third year at UNCA, said they think the closet is really important for students.

“I think it helps bridge a couple divides,” Sullens said. “Getting an interview is already hard in this economy and getting interview clothes is really hard because you can go to a thrift store or regular store and it is so expensive. This makes it more accessible, especially for college students when they don’t have anywhere to go.”

The closet is coming in handy for students already pursuing opportunities and is also sustainable.

“I got a pair of slacks, a nice blazer and a shirt. I am an environmental double major, and I’m going out of Asheville to check out sustainability,” Sullens said. “So I like donated clothes and reused clothes because I’m not buying things that go into circulation and then get thrown away and that then takes long to break down.”

UNCA students are allowed three items during the semester.

“Students are welcome to select up to three items per semester and the clothes are yours to keep — no need to return them,” Champion said.

Kenz Terrell, career peer at the Career Center and UNCA student, said there are many opportunities to use the items in the closet.

“The Career Closet would help me by getting me more opportunities to be in a professional setting. I usually wear button-ups but this gives me more help with that,” Terrell said. “I think it’s also great for students who are seeking more professional things to wear so they will be seen as more serious.”

From accessories to essential business staples, the closet gives students plenty of options, according to Connor Vasquez-Sanchez, career peer at the Career Center and UNCA student.

“There’s shoes, bags, button-ups, slacks, scarves and a bunch of ties and just business casual stuff,” Vasquez-Sanchez said.

Champion said the Career Closet opening was met with great reception by students.

“117 students came to the opening,” Champion said. The event was relaxed and positive, with students leaving excited about their new outfits. Even if someone didn’t find the right piece, our hope is that every student felt the support of the Career Center and knew we’re here to help them overcome barriers as they move from college into their careers,” Champion said.

The Career Center is accepting items for donation.

“We accept gently worn donations from alumni, faculty, staff, community members and OLLI participants,” Champion said.

Students are welcome to drop by the Career Center to access the Career Closet.

“Students can stop by the Career Center during drop-in hours, Monday through Friday from noon to 3 p.m.,” Champion said.