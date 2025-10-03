The Blue Banner

Newly elected UNCA Freshman Senator George Johnson talks campaign, first SGA meeting and what’s to come

Kevin Eddings, News Writer, [email protected]
October 1, 2025
Kevin Eddings
George Johnson, newly elected freshman senator started his tenure last week, navigating being a new student and doing his job.

Johnson, political science and electrical engineering double major, said he ran his campaign on hope and also with regards to his work outside of school.

“I was primarily running on my hope campaign and bringing hope to the campus primary as a whole and also combining my nonprofit work with work in Asheville and at UNCA,” Johnson said. “Being kind to people and treating people as people and beyond that it’s what I live by and it’s probably my core value and we are living in a time that’s filled with constant fear and being able to hear and make friends around campus, I am comfortable enough to raise those people higher.”.

Johnson works with United Way Leadership for Youth, a nonprofit group that supports youth educational success. 

“It was nerve-wracking. Especially when we were having to keep all of our posters up, but then we couldn’t actually say anything like ‘vote for me.’ We kinda just had to go on the assumption that we had done well in the past,” Johnson said. “But overall, it was still exciting.”

Johnson said he enjoyed his first SGA meeting on Sept. 15. in which the SGA met with the Office of Accessibility to discuss accessibility on campus. 

“It was really fun. Especially getting to actually just see the people who, obviously, we’ve been campaigning together, but getting to actually talk with them about our ideals and what we want to see change on this campus,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, he did not feel out of place in the senate.

“I felt good. It was nerve-wracking, for sure, especially not having had the experience of being here for quite a few years as most of the people there did,” Johnson said. “It was a fun night overall.”

Johnson said living in Asheville for 18 years made him passionate about certain local issues. 

“‘Save the Woods’ was something I saw a lot in campaigning. I was here during the hurricane last year and my parents are going to be living in Asheville the rest of their lives. Things like saving the woods impact me and my family and so that is a high priority,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s term just started and won’t end until the end of UNCA’s fiscal year, but he said he is excited to run for reelection.

“I’m here for two years, so I want to make the most out of those two years,” Johnson said.

