Life in the ring: family, comedy, and the Globe of Death

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Freshman senator George Johnson smiling for poster headshot.
Newly elected UNCA Freshman Senator George Johnson talks campaign, first SGA meeting and what’s to come
Career Closet popup in the Ramsey library 9/23/25.
The UNC Asheville Career Closet opens for students to find access to professional attire
Meet UNC Asheville’s student body president, Obianko Osaro.
Brooke Pedersen [second from the right] and Luis Reyes [right] hold banners during the Wrap The Woods event.
Students and community unite to “Wrap The Woods” in Save UNCA Woods event
Jason Perry speaks with a student after his speaking session.
UNC Asheville Alumnus Jason Perry returns to campus to prepare students for life after graduation
Estella Gajarsky Prado wearing a green ribbon at the women’s soccer mental health awareness game.
How training the mind is shaping athletes performance by breaking mental health stigma
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Jose Escalante-Justo assisting men’s soccer midfielder Xavier Alcantar with med ball throws.
UNC Asheville welcomes assistant strength and conditioning coach with new philosophies
UNC Asheville women’s soccer in a huddle before the start of the match against Davidson.
Going into non-conference play UNC Asheville women’s soccer seniors look towards their ultimate goal
Baylor Herlehy preparing an attack during match against North Carolina Central, Sept. 16.
The Justice Center, powerhouse of UNCA volleyball
SAAC president Avery Loeback and other SAAC representatives
UNC Asheville SAAC speaks out from the locker room to legislation
UNCA Students leaving Mullen & James Humanities Hall on Oct 1, 2025.
Stand in your beliefs, education and humanity
UNCA flagpole in quad during sunset.
How free are we? Commentary on our right to free speech
Albums of the summer graphic
Best Albums of Summer 2025 (Part 1)
Albums of the Week: September 8-15
Albums of the Week: September 8-15
Kpop Demon Hunters Poster
Art, heart and KPop make for a global phenomenon and animated legend
Brandon Fernandez enters the stage on his motorcycle stunt bike, ready to start the performance.
Life in the ring: family, comedy, and the Globe of Death
Local fresh produce, baked goods and musical performances at the North Tailgate Farmer’s Market
Indicative sign of the blood drive in Highsmith Student Union, UNC Asheville.
Blood donation on campus: good but not enough
Finest Deli outside seating with student Emmie Galloway.
Finest Deli providing affordable food and an everyday hangout spot for students
A peek inside the If These Trees Could Talk installation on the third floor of Owen Hall, UNCA.
If These Trees Could Talk: Inside the minds behind the New Media department and STEAM Studio collaboration
Snails Don’t Pay Car Insurance
Meet UNC Asheville’s student body president, Obianko Osaro.
Toaster Studel Days
Comic: Good News Weekly with Elliot Myus
An Introduction to Music Technology Student Aaron Higgins
The NC Mountain State Fair honors western NC with thrilling entertainment and sweet local treats
UNCA Ceramics & Art Sale (Spring 2025) Photo Gallery
Chalk on the quad during the UNC Asheville’s Chancellor’s Installation Photo Gallery
Save The Woods Chalk Art Photo Gallery
Downtown After 5 Photo Gallery
Western North Carolina regional trivia
American History Crossword
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Banned Books Crossword
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

Life in the ring: family, comedy, and the Globe of Death

Dylan Machi, Multimedia Co-Editor
October 3, 2025
Dylan Machi
Brandon Fernandez enters the stage on his motorcycle stunt bike, ready to start the performance.

The roar of motorcycles filled the air at the Zerbini Family Circus as riders tore through the “Globe of Death.” Inside the steel sphere, a lone performer stood perfectly still while bikes whipped past, missing her by inches. The crowd gasped at the speed The blur of neon-green tires streaked in circles like lasers flashing through the cage.

For some, a circus might feel like something from a bygone era, a hazy memory of clowns, acrobats and animals under a big top. For the performers inside the ring, the circus is alive, evolving and rooted in a family tradition that spans centuries.

Inside the centerpiece stunt, the “Globe of Death,” motorcycles crisscross within a steel cage at speeds topping 55 miles per hour. At the center, performer Kylie Fernandez stands still as the bikes whip past her.

“It’s pretty scary,” Fernandez said. “Sometimes when I don’t think about it, I’m okay. But when I see how close they are and how fast they’re going, I do get nervous. If I stick my finger out, they’re touching me. If I lift my hand at the wrong time, I’m in pain.”

fair2_dmachi-1
Dylan Machi
Steel cage inside the Zerbini Family Circus tent being used for motorcycle stunt riding.

Her husband, Brandon Fernandez, has been riding in the globe for 16 years. He calls the stunt both exhilarating and grueling.

“It’s just a lot of adrenaline going on,” Brandon Fernandez said. “When you first start learning, you get really dizzy, even black out. The G-forces are really high, so you have to train your body and practice for hours and hours. I like to call it the Globe of Steel. It sounds less scary for the audience, but for us, it’s still intense.”

Brandon Fernandez said learning starts small, first on a bicycle to get used to the motion, then on progressively larger motorbikes until a rider can handle the full force of the steel cage.

“You just have to keep doing it to get used to it,” Brandon Fernandez said. “I’ve been doing this most of my life.”

fair2_dmachi
Dylan Machi
Performer Kylie Fernandez stands in the “Globe of Death” while being circled by motorcycle stunt riders.

Ringmaster Melody Ramirez said while the motorcycle stunt is one of the flashiest acts in the lineup, the circus blends old traditions with new thrills.

“Our family has been in the business for over 200 years, most of my family were trapeze artists or high-wire walkers, but I wanted to keep my feet planted firmly on the ground,” Ramirez said.

According to Remirez, they love incorporating modern acts. There aren’t lion tamers, but there are motorcycles, comedians instead of clowns and a strong family dynamic.

“My dad said, ‘You talk a lot, so you can be a ringmaster,’” Ramirez said with a laugh. “Most of my family were trapeze artists or high-wire walkers, but I wanted to keep my feet planted firmly on the ground. This is the perfect role for me.”

While her father’s generation dazzled with lions or elephants, Ramirez said today’s audiences crave thrills of a different kind but still built on family trust. Ramirez said Family ties run through every aspect of the show

 “We’re all related,” Ramirez said. “The girl from the Globe is my husband’s niece, the owner is my brother, and we have cousins performing too. It’s incredible to travel together, entertaining other families.”

fair_dmachi-14
Dylan Machi
Circus tents stand during the night at the NC Mountain State Fair.

The Zerbini Family Circus traces its roots to Paris, France, before they relocated to the U.S. in 1993. Today, the troupe mostly tours the eastern United States, with occasional stints in Canada and South America. Their visit to the fair marks their second year performing here.

“Last year was kind of a test run,” Ramirez said. “But people kept asking for the circus, so they brought us back. We like to keep the show different each year, so people want to see us again.”

Beyond spectacle, Ramirez said the circus offers something increasingly rare: live, shared entertainment for all ages.

“We just want people to know that the circus is the oldest form of wholesome family American entertainment,” Ramirez said. “Whether you’re one or 101, there’s something that everyone will enjoy. It’s a great American tradition, and we hope we can continue it for 200 more years.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Local fresh produce, baked goods and musical performances at the North Tailgate Farmer’s Market
Indicative sign of the blood drive in Highsmith Student Union, UNC Asheville.
Blood donation on campus: good but not enough
Finest Deli outside seating with student Emmie Galloway.
Finest Deli providing affordable food and an everyday hangout spot for students
A peek inside the If These Trees Could Talk installation on the third floor of Owen Hall, UNCA.
If These Trees Could Talk: Inside the minds behind the New Media department and STEAM Studio collaboration
Baylor Herlehy preparing an attack during match against North Carolina Central, Sept. 16.
The Justice Center, powerhouse of UNCA volleyball
Members of The XTET ensemble perform in front of an audience in Asheville, North Carolina.
Live at Lunch returns to UNCA amid music department displacement