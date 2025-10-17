Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is absolutely breathtaking

I would like to start by prefacing that this review will focus exclusively on the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie. I have no intention of critiquing the Demon Slayer series as a whole. This is because the movie is a direct continuation of the events of the series. I will acknowledge how it builds off what was set up for it in the latest season, but my opinion will only be expressed regarding the quality of the movie itself. Now that being said, I genuinely believe that everyone needs to see this movie at their earliest convenience.

For the uninitiated, the Demon Slayer series tells the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a teenager whose family is tragically killed by demons while he’s out running errands, except for his younger sister Nezuko who is turned into a demon herself. In order to find a way to turn her back into a human, Tanjiro joins the demon slayer corps ,and well, slays demons. The movie picks up with the progenitor of all demons, Muzan Kibutsuji, poisoned and cornered. In a final attempt to eradicate the demon slayer corps for good, Muzan has every single demon slayer teleported to his lair, the infinity castle, which is essentially a pocket dimension where he has gathered every single demon. This includes the upper moons, the most powerful demons in his army, who until recently hadn’t had a member killed in over a century.

So Tanjiro and crew have one goal; find Muzan in the infinity castle as quickly as possible and defeat him before he can neutralize the poison. There’s more about how breathing really well can give you superpowers, but it’s not terribly important for our purposes today.

Now this isn’t the first time the Demon Slayer series has had a theatrical release. In 2020, Demon Slayer: Infinity Train was released to wide critical acclaim, but one advantage Infinity Castle has over its predecessor is that the arc it’s adapting has so much more momentum. The heroes are in a strange place they can barely comprehend, being bombarded by literally every demon on earth and they have a time limit on top of that. Infinity Castle takes advantage of the context that was set up in the anime to throw its audience into the action immediately. It keeps building off that momentum as the heroes start running into more powerful demons.

Aiding in this sense of adrenaline is the design of the titular Infinity Castle. I can’t imagine how much of the production was just bringing this place to life. The wide shots we get of the many shifting rooms and structures really sell the scale of not only the castle itself, but also the battle going on within its walls. This last standoff will determine the fate of all humanity and that feeling resonates within you as you watch Tanjiro and crew fall into this ever expanding pocket dimension.

I feel Demon Slayer does not get enough credit for the way it raises its stakes and sells the danger its heroes are in. For example the series has always done a good job making the upper moons feel like not only genuine threats, but obstacles that will take a miracle to overcome. That trend continues here as well, with the first upper moon we meet, Douma, slicing a demon slayer to pieces before his opponent, Shinobu, can even realize it’s too late to save them. There’s also this feeling of hopelessness that sinks in as Shinobu manages to inject him with her demon killing poison over and over just for him to be mildly inconvenienced and dispel it quicker each time he’s hit with it.

On that note it’s time to talk about the fights. To no one’s surprise they are absolutely breathtaking to watch, again, this has been a trend throughout the series. Infinity Castle adds subtle improvements that elevates its fight scenes to pure art. Something that may go unappreciated is the score. For the film as a whole, it’s bombastic and conveys the sense that this is the beginning of the end. But it’s also really dynamic, especially in battles. When Douma and Shinobu face off, the score starts with this fast paced violin that almost makes their battle seem like a royal exhibition match and it ramps up as the fight becomes more intense. My personal favorite is when the score goes into this piano melody in the middle of Giyu and Akaza’s fight to highlight the flowing movements of Giyu’s water breathing.

While the movie very much revels in throwing high octane action at you, it also has a lot more character building than one might expect. Across its two and a half hour runtime we get five different flashback sequences that are each pretty lengthy. While some may find that they grind the pace of the movie to a crawl, I actually didn’t mind them for the most part.

Shinobu gets a monologue talking about her frustration at being shorter than the other slayers that really builds on that helplessness I mentioned earlier, and Douma’s backstory is the shortest of these and serves its purpose of making you passionately root for his downfall. Tanjiro and Zenitsu’s flashbacks did bother me a bit though. They’re both longer than they feel they should be and come in the middle of really intense battles. Tanjiro’s is more forgivable since it ends up being plot relevant, but I do wish it could have been cut down some more.

Last is Akaza’s backstory and dare I say it’s the best part of the movie. It’s the longest flashback sequence by far, but it isn’t intrusive like the other two because it comes at the end of the battle when things are starting to wind down. Without going into too much detail, this backstory recontextualizes a lot of Akaza’s character and makes him go from the demon that killed Rengoku to a tragic villain that could have lived happily if only life took a different turn.

Infinity Castle cannot be called life changing. You’re not going to go watch it and decide it’s time to finally quit drinking. Instead it’s what I like to call a “feel something movie.” Those with extensive film knowledge may be surprised to hear that Infinity Castle shares this distinction with The Lovely Bones in my mind. To me, these movies are both just short of being true masterpieces, but get powerful emotional reactions out of me. I share the same passionate hate for Douma as I do George Harvey, my heart aches for the plight of Akaza just like it did for Susie Salmon’s untimely demise and the visuals in both films remind me why movies are such powerful vehicles of storytelling.

Exceptional fight choreography, masterful atmosphere, still shots that could pass as paintings and some of the most impactful character moments the Demon Slayer series has ever seen. This is what you’re getting when you walk into the theater. I questioned whether Infinity Train needed a theatrical release, but with Infinity Castle there’s no mistake. This project is cinema and deserves to be treated as such. If they weren’t gonna make two more movies after this one, I’d say it was a once in a lifetime experience.