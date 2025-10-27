The Boo Banner

UNC Asheville Student Guide: Top 10 Halloween Experiences

Adam Hetland, Multimedia Co-Editor, [email protected]
October 27, 2025
Adam Hetland
Vermont Avenue is a top spot for viewing decorations and trick-or-treating.

With Halloween coming around the corner, there are so many different ways to get involved! Here are some top picks for fun ways to celebrate Halloween for UNC Asheville students.

1. Haunted After Dark | Thursday, Oct. 30, 8-10 p.m. | Highsmith Student Union

Part of UNCA’s “Halloweek,” Haunted After Dark will be the university’s biggest Halloween event of the season. Highsmith Student Union will be taken over with decorations and activities, including zombie laser tag, a costume contest, face painting, mocktails, Just Dance, DIY crafts with Whimsical Club and trick-or-treating with registered student organizations.

UNC Asheville will host their annual Halloween extravaganza in Highsmith Student Union

2. The Haunted Farm | 624 Townsend Road, Hendersonville, NC 

Voted best in NC, The Haunted Farm is a haunted house attraction located 35 minutes south of campus. Their combination of movie quality sets, special effects and in-character actors set the scene for a spooky night you and your friends will remember. Tickets can be bought online and the attraction is open through Nov. 1.

With a 4.7-star Google rating, The Haunted Farm is sure to give you a scare that you won’t soon forget.

3. I Scream for Ice Cream Social | Wednesday, Oct. 29, 12-1 p.m. | Ramsey Library

Ramsey Library is hosting a free party with Ice Cream from The Hop!

 

4. Trick-or-Treating | Oct. 31 | Montfort Avenue

Nobody is too old to dress up and go trick-or-treating! The decorations on Montfort Avenue are always great, and the street has a great atmosphere on Halloween night for kids and adults alike. Montfort Ave. is located within walking distance from campus and parking in the neighborhood will be limited.

315 Montfort Ave. is decorated with seven skeletons wearing wigs and hats. (Adam Hetland)

5. Decoration Walk | Vermont Avenue

While being slightly further from campus, Vermont Avenue is said to have some of the best decorations in Asheville and is an 11-minute drive. Go during the day or on Halloween evening to see all-out houses. Make sure to bring your camera!

Vermont Avenue in West Asheville will not disappoint with decor everywhere you look. (Adam Hetland)

6. Haunted Asheville Walking Tour | Downtown

If you’re looking for something spooky without the jump scares, join a local ghost expert for a 1.5-mile walking tour of the most haunted spots downtown. You’ll hear stories of hauntings, killings, spirits and learn about ghost hunting.

 

7. Go See a Horror Movie

October is the biggest month for horror movie releases! “Black Phone 2”, “Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc”, “Shelby Oaks”, “The Conjuring: Last Rites” and “The Long Walk” are out now in theaters. AMC River Hills and Regal Biltmore Grande are both solid theater choices. AMC, located about 15 minutes from campus, offers ticket prices around $12 per person. Regal provides a more premium experience and is located about 20 minutes from campus, with tickets priced around $16. The Grotto in Highsmith Student Union is also holding a movie night on Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.

AMC River Hills has multiple new horror movies screening now. (Adam Hetland)

8. Visit a Halloween Store

Check out decorations, costumes, and animatronics at one of Asheville’s Halloween stores. Spirit Halloween and Halloween Express are both located near the Asheville Mall and you can find more decorations at craft stores. Don’t forget to go back after Halloween to pick up discounted items for next year!

The locally-owned Halloween Express has an impressive selection of costumes and masks. (Adam Hetland)

9. Residence Hall Halloween Nights | Oct. 26-30

Attend your residence hall’s gathering. Refer to the graphic below to find out when your dorm is meeting up!

UNCA’s Halloweek includes events for everyone. (UNC Asheville)

10. Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics | Oct. 31, 9:45 p.m. | Asheville Masonic Temple

Experience a candlelit musical performance by the Opal String Quartet. The concert lasts 60 minutes and is set to open with “Thriller” by Michael Jackson and includes theme songs from “Stranger Things”, “The Addams Family”, “Beetlejuice”, “Halloween” and “The Exorcist”.

 

Bonus! Woods of Terror | 5601 N Church St. Greensboro, NC

For those looking for nothing but the best, Woods of Terror offers a 30 to 45-minute haunted walk through 20 acres of themed “scenes of horror” including several haunted houses. While tickets are $40-50 per person with $20 parking, the experience is beyond memorable, with jump scares at every turn, great attention to detail and iconic characters. This attraction is a must-do if you’re ever in the area or up for the three-hour drive. 

Before entering the Woods of Terror, you’ll encounter a person walking around with a train horn and a man with a snake you can wear.
