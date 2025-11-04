SGA meets with the Office of Accessibility to discuss campus and student life.

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Oktoberfest décor outside Brown Hall.
UNCA Oktoberfest 2025 Recap
Vermont Avenue is a top spot for viewing decorations and trick-or-treating.
UNC Asheville Student Guide: Top 10 Halloween Experiences
A group of journalists invited to tell their story for the Post-Helene Symposium in Highsmith, UNC Asheville. From the video Telling the Storm Local Media and the Legacy of Hurricane Helene. Recorded by Adam Hetland, 2025.
One year after Helene: Remembering the media’s contribution
UNC Asheville student athletes participating in a Zumba session alongside Asheville community members at the 2025 Bulldog Block Party, Oct. 16. From UNCA Athletics Media Department.
2025 Bulldog Block Party connects student-athletes to wider Asheville community
Gallery visitors look at student and faculty artworks.
Interconnectedness on display: University hosts Symposium honoring Helene anniversary
Kameron Taylor shooting a layup against USC-Upstate on Jan. 15
From tipoff to takeoff: Bulldogs travel to Kansas to begin regular season campaign after a dominant exhibition victory
Kameron Taylor rises up for a dunk against TMU opponent.
UNC Asheville men’s basketball kicks off its season with its first win in preseason competition
Graphic by Sage Branch
Looking into the lens of UNC Asheville’s behind-the-scenes team in athletics
UNC Asheville student athletes participating in a Zumba session alongside Asheville community members at the 2025 Bulldog Block Party, Oct. 16. From UNCA Athletics Media Department.
2025 Bulldog Block Party connects student-athletes to wider Asheville community
Sports graphic made by Sage Branch
UNC Asheville athletes are learning the key important to fueling their bodies, instead of fitting a certain image
Associate Professor of History in UNC Asheville, Alvis Dunn, standing for his lecture.
“Constitution Day Lecture”: The words that bind the nation
UNCA Students leaving Mullen & James Humanities Hall on Oct 1, 2025.
Stand in your beliefs, education and humanity
UNCA flagpole in quad during sunset.
How free are we? Commentary on our right to free speech
Albums of the summer graphic
Best Albums of Summer 2025 (Part 1)
Albums of the Week: September 8-15
Albums of the Week: September 8-15
Cast of “The Rocky Horror Show” poses for a photo.
Asheville Community Theatre brings “The Rocky Horror Show” to Asheville
Students create Halloween themed crafts in Ramsey Library.
UNC Asheville students get into the Halloween spirit with Boo-It-Yourself crafts
Students at the Whimsical Clubs table crafting and sewing their own Fabric Freaks to take home.
Highsmith Student Union gets a Halloween makeover for its first Haunted After Dark
Photo of the traditional taiko performance in Carol Belk Theater, UNC Asheville.
The Peaceful Forest brings Japanese culture to Asheville through taiko drums
Fallen tree located at the Asheville Botanical Gardens.
Benefits of the Botanicals: How nature can help limit student stress
Graphic by Cameryn Shochet
Albums of the Week: October 13-20
Vermont Avenue is a top spot for viewing decorations and trick-or-treating.
UNC Asheville Student Guide: Top 10 Halloween Experiences
Graphic by Cameryn Shochet
Five Essential Goth Albums for Halloween
Graphic by Cameryn Shochet
Albums of the Week: October 6-13
Mariah Carey “Here For It All”, Credit: Gamma
Mariah Carey Is Back and Here For It All
Snails Don’t Pay Car Insurance
Meet UNC Asheville’s student body president, Obianko Osaro.
Toaster Studel Days
Comic: Good News Weekly with Elliot Myus
An Introduction to Music Technology Student Aaron Higgins
Signs of rebellion: Highlights of downtown Asheville’s “No Kings” protest
The NC Mountain State Fair honors western NC with thrilling entertainment and sweet local treats
UNCA Ceramics & Art Sale (Spring 2025) Photo Gallery
Chalk on the quad during the UNC Asheville’s Chancellor’s Installation Photo Gallery
Save The Woods Chalk Art Photo Gallery
Fall crossword puzzle
Western North Carolina regional trivia
American History Crossword
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

SGA meets with the Office of Accessibility to discuss campus and student life.

Kevin Eddings, News Writer, [email protected]
October 29, 2025
Kevin Eddings
SGA senators meet with the Office of Accessibility 9/15/2025.

The UNC Asheville Student Government Association met Sept. 15 with representatives from the Office of Accessibility and the Office of Institutional Integrity and Access to discuss student concerns about campus accessibility and disability accommodations.

“The Office of Academic accessibility, basically is the office that addresses all issues related to discrimination and discriminatory harassment on campus,” Heather Lindkvist, Title IX coordinator, ADA and Section 504 coordinator and Cleriac compliance officer said. 

Lindkvist said the office is here to help students have the same opportunities across the board.

“We’re ultimately about protecting civil rights on campus and ensuring that the rights of all members of our community are upheld to the best of our abilities so everyone can fully participate in the education programs, activities and employment opportunities the university offers,” Lindkvist said.

According to Lindkvist, Stephanie Bullock, director of the Office of Accessibility at UNCA is a long time member of the team. Bullock said her office, located in Zagier 120 is open for finding facts and support. .. 

“So the role of the office of accessibility is determining students with disabilities and then working with them to figure out which accommodations are necessary for access to their education,” Bullock said.

Bullock said there is a step-by-step process for students to apply for accessibility.

“The general process for students to do is to submit an application online, provide supporting documentation and then meet with me to have a one on one interactive process of determining those accommodations,” Bullock said.

Bullock said there is parking information available for students in the parking manual. She said there is available parking on campus for students with Americans with Disabilities Act plates. 

“So there are ADA spaces on campus for students who have UNCA parking permits and ADA plaques. Those students are able to park in any ADA space and if those are filled, then the students with those two permits can also park in faculty staff spots,” Bullock said.

Lindkvist said there are differences between accessibility in high school and college.  

“So, in high school, a student is being supported more by the institution, by the school and a lot of resources are put in place for them to manage things and when you get to the college level, it is the responsibility of the student to ensure that they’re getting their academic accommodations with residential accommodations. Students should have the correct documentation when submitting their accessibility application with the school. So anyone who submits an application, they need to provide medical documentation from the healthcare provider, such as doctors, a counselor, and a psychiatrist who is licensed,” Lindkvist said.

Cameron Vega, transfer senator, said she hears concerns from the student body about accessibility. One concern involves the ramps from Brown Dining Hall and the Woods residence halls.  

“Ramps on campus have been causing some issues for people, especially when it gets colder. They tend to get slick, and the turns are really sharp,” Vega said.

Lindkvist said university operations will be made aware of the concerns.

“I’ll certainly convey this to head of operations,” Lindkvist said, “We are all aware of the challenges of navigating ramps and I know that’s not something we can address in the short term but something the university will do,” Lindkvist said.

Lindkvist said campus operations works with students to address accessibility related concerns. 

“If you have specific issues related to physical accessibility, that you know, for instance with one of the activators or push buttons not working, please submit something to campus operations. Put ADA priority in the subject line,” Lindkvist said. “I have worked with campus operations to make sure that we’ve got them flagged, so they will be fixed as soon as possible,” Lindkvist said.

Lindkvist said accessibility concerns related to fire drills are addressed online. She said students can request someone meet them on the ground floor during a drill.  

“So if you look online for the fire safety under emergency management, it does provide guidelines for everyone on campus about safety planning and if there’s an emergency or to evacuate, which includes information for those who may have permanent or temporary physical mobility concerns,” Lindkvist said, “So the stairwells are constructed so they are fire safe so an individual should go there and wait for assistance. They can call 911, using the safe zone app.”

Marcos Martinez, a student at UNCA,  said the school should be accessible whether someone is disabled or not. 

“Theres a lot of emphasis on the student needs to pursue getting information for the school. And I also think the general goal in my opinion, should be to make the school more accessible regardless of what documents you provide,” Martinez said. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Students create Halloween themed crafts in Ramsey Library.
UNC Asheville students get into the Halloween spirit with Boo-It-Yourself crafts
Students at the Whimsical Clubs table crafting and sewing their own Fabric Freaks to take home.
Highsmith Student Union gets a Halloween makeover for its first Haunted After Dark
Photo of the traditional taiko performance in Carol Belk Theater, UNC Asheville.
The Peaceful Forest brings Japanese culture to Asheville through taiko drums
Fallen tree located at the Asheville Botanical Gardens.
Benefits of the Botanicals: How nature can help limit student stress
Winner Rae Jones as Sylveon, second place finisher skeleton duo Carter Bopp and Caleb Wyman and third-place Maddy Hayler as Tails after the vote count in Rhoades Robinson Hall.
Costumes, cosplay and community: UNCA’s Anime Club brings the Halloween spirit to campus
Letters of Love club members decorating cards at UNC Asheville’s first meeting on Oct. 6.
New club is sending letters of love this fall