Students create Halloween themed crafts in Ramsey Library.
UNC Asheville students get into the Halloween spirit with Boo-It-Yourself crafts
UNC Asheville students get into the Halloween spirit with Boo-It-Yourself crafts

Francis Ordonez, Arts & Features Writers, [email protected]
November 4, 2025
Francis Ordonez
Students create Halloween themed crafts in Ramsey Library.

As Halloweek continues at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, the CrAFT Studio hosted a “Boo-It-Yourself” event Oct. 30, in Ramsey Library. 

The event featured stations where students could create different Halloween-themed crafts, including masks, stickers and button pins. Students could also grab snacks while they crafted.

Laurel Buffaloe, interim manager of the CrAFT Studio, said she wants to have more events in Ramsey Library as there hasn’t been too much traffic in the library since Hurricane Helene.

“I kind of wanted to have more free events for students so they can see what they can do on their own, but also can see what they can make in the makerspace as well,” Buffaloe said.

Buffaloe said that the turnout for the event was good, as the space was consistently filled with students crafting and conversing amongst themselves. She noted that she was surprised with how many new students were at the event, as she’s familiar with the regulars at the library.

Buffaloe also mentioned that events like Boo-It-Yourself opens the door for students not in an Arts program to explore their creativity, even if it’s as small as making a button pin.

“We’re a university that focuses a lot on the arts and the sciences, it’s like chemistry students are coming in and they finally have an outlet,” Buffaloe said. “It’s not just for the art students, this is for everybody.”

Buffaloe also added that events like this can also help students relax during the later portion of the semester, with the library being a third place for students along with their dorm and classrooms.

“I think it’s a time to have an empty mind, with this being a good outlet,” Buffaloe said. “You’re not thinking of anything, everything’s all pre-made or set up so hopefully students don’t have to think too hard about these events. It’s separate from academics, so I think it’s a good outlet to not think.”

For UNC Asheville students Roz Zimmerman and Mykie Hoke, events like this on campus can help students on campus meet other like-minded students who share interests in the arts.

“I feel like a lot of people here are artsy,” Zimmerman said. “I think it can help people meet other people that are artsy and not feel like they’re alone in wanting to do crafts.”

“We’re both artists, so this is a nice thing to get in touch with other people who enjoy doing crafts,” Hoke said. “It’s also just nice to do crafts in general.”

Zimmerman mentioned that they enjoy the people aspect of Halloween, more so being around other people than the actual holiday. They said being able to talk to other people who have similar interests and have similar costumes is their favorite part of Halloween.

Hoke noted that they were content that the school hosted events like Boo-It-Yourself on campus, given that at their previous school there weren’t any events leading up to the holiday.

“I want students to know that even though the CrAFT Studio has paid services, we can also create and make things for free,” Buffaloe said. “This may be a library to do work, create things, make things, but it’s also an outlet to sit and relax and to not think.”

