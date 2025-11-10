The Blue Banner

The Verge posted signs notifying visitors of the new paid parking policy.
Parking Peril: Changes at The Verge and On-Campus
Parking Peril: Changes at The Verge and On-Campus

Adam Hetland, Multimedia Co-Editor, [email protected]
November 10, 2025
Adam Hetland
The Verge posted signs notifying visitors of the new paid parking policy.

UNC Asheville and The Verge off-campus apartments made changes to their parking policies, including charging for visitor parking.

The university is the last of 17 UNC system schools to impose a fee for visitors parking on campus, and the $3 daily charge is less expensive than other schools, according to Trevor Goldsmith, parking and transportation supervisor for UNC Asheville Parking Services. 

“Prior to this change, visitors were the only group who could park on campus without paying a fee,” said Goldsmith. “Since the parking program is self-sustaining, the costs of maintaining it were only covered by students, staff, and faculty. Adding a parking fee ensures fairness and is how we all share the responsibility for maintaining our parking facilities.”

Students and visitors can now park in any faculty, staff, non-resident or all permit lots during the week Monday through Friday between 5 p.m. and 6 a.m. or on weekends, breaks and observed holidays, according to the university’s parking policies.

The cost of parking citations and permits remains unchanged from last semester and visitors can still park between 5 p.m. and 6 a.m. for free. 

The Verge off-campus apartments also started charging for visitor parking this semester. 

“It’s students, it’s people who don’t have a lot of money to spend that are now being asked to pay to see their friends,” said Eliza Hope Lindsay, a UNCA student and resident of The Verge.

Lindsay said she’s lived at The Verge for almost two years. She also said the Scion Group took over the apartments roughly a year after she moved in, she noticed them making changes, including evicting non-student residents and making residents notify The Verge before having more than 10 people in an apartment.

“It feels like they’re trying to police our social lives,” said Lindsay. “We feel like our social lives are being encroached upon, and the parking thing is just another thing that’s annoying.”

The change.org petition Lindsay started in June which aims to keep parking free at the verge has 41 signatures so far. 

“It’s frustrating. It feels like just another corporate landlord trying to take every penny they can from the vulnerable population,” said Lindsay. “It’s insulting to the residents to put this policy in place.”

According to Amy Finn, director of brand at The Scion Group, they streamlined the parking process at The Verge and introduced paid visitor parking to improve resident access to parking spots.

“These changes were communicated to each resident in their housing agreement and by posted signage. Vehicles without a valid permit or which are parked improperly may be towed by a third-party vendor that patrols the lot. We transitioned to requiring student enrollment for new resident contracts; we are not removing current residents based on student status. Future eligibility updates would be communicated in advance,” said Finn.

