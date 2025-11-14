The Blue Banner

Expressing identity through fur: pouncing into the world of fursonas

Ashton Harrison, Arts & Features Writer, [email protected]
November 13, 2025
Deep City Nights commission for Nolan Williams (@delta_draws7 on Instagram)

The UNC Asheville Fur Club creates a safe place for furries to chat and chill free of judgment. No matter their majors or species of choice, students in the Fur Club prove that creativity thrives when you let imagination lead the pack.

Digital art of Ryan Hartman’s fursona, Harlow. (Ryan Hartman)

“I had a lot of planning into the color scheme and what I wanted him to look like,” Fur Club President Ryan Hartman said. “I have a drawing of his skeletal system because he’s got a weird-looking skeleton.”

Hartman has two main fursonas:  Harlow and Argit. Harlow is a purple and blue batcat that he considers his main sona, as he says he has always had a batsona, even before being a furry. Argit is an orange creature that is based on Pliocenes, which serves as the “asshole” version of himself.

“They are the two halves of myself, more like the savory and less savory bits,” he said.

Hartman says he grew up watching YouTube and learning about sonas, he wanted to do something and landed on the bat. While Harlow has not always been a batcat, he has changed into a batcat and evolved with him over the years.

According to Furry Refuge, the history of furries goes back quite a bit, as the concept of anthropomorphism has been cited dating back to ancient Egypt as gods with animal heads. The more modern context appeared in the mid-1970s, where artists featured more furry animal characters and the late 1980s saw the rise of furry parties at conventions.

Freshman Nolan Williams has been part of the club since starting at UNCA, but has been a furry for a few years now. 

“The community drew me in because it’s a weird and interesting community that isn’t going to judge you,” Williams said.

According to the International Anthropomorphic Research Project’s Summer 2020 Survey, many were inspired by particular shows, characters, stories, or species, while others say the fursona came to them from within. The study found 35 percent of furries’ fursonas came primarily from within themselves.

Williams said his fursona, who is a cat named Jeeder with purple horns and purple accents, just happened over time.

“Most of the friends I’ve made in the community are genuine people that are so cool and so smart,” Williams said.

The furry community has been noted over the years to have various issues, with IARP finding a lot of the issues to stem from negative public image, drama and conflict within the fandom, stereotyping and the behavior of members.

Hartman said not to believe everything you hear about the community on the internet, as a lot of it is false. 

Digital art of Ingrid Morris’ fursona. (Ingrid Morris)

According to IARP, another finding is the correlation between how the person wishes to be represented as and who their fursona represents. Their data found well being and overall sense of self to be significantly associated with how similar they are to their fursona and what their fursona represents. Fursonas helped with self expression, get them through difficult times and feel better about themselves.

“She was made to represent my confidence I found myself post-breakup,” said sophomore Ingrid Morris.

According to Morris, she had issues when it came to setting boundaries and speaking up for herself. She created her fursona shortly after a bad break up.

“I wanted her to come off as strong and confident to help me grow into more of that kind of person,” said Morris.

