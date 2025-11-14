Christian organizations on campus provide connection, relief and safe spaces

Students at UNC Asheville hold a diverse mix of backgrounds. Among the organizations on campus are three Christian groups: Baptist Student Fellowship, Wesley and Cru.

“When it comes to the controversial issues, the way we see it is this: it’s a sin no different than cursing, no different than lying, no different than disrespecting your parents. One sin is enough to condemn you, a thousand sins is the same punishment,” said Zachary McClure, president of Baptist Student Fellowship at UNCA.

McClure said he was raised Christian but had been in and out of the church throughout his life. He said he’s been a part of BSF for four and a half years.

“Everyone’s a sinner looking for a savior, and everyone needs a savior in order to find salvation and to live eternity in heaven. That’s the point we have,” said McClure.

McClure said BSF has students from all different backgrounds and fields of study. As Baptists, they focus purely on the Bible instead of looking up to the Pope, but welcome Christians from all denominations.

“One of the biggest misconceptions students have of any kind of Christian organization on campus that I feel a lot is that it’s an indoctrination,” said McClure. “It’s like it’s a completely voluntary situation.”

BSF holds its meetings on Tuesdays, first hosting a home-cooked lunch during which they talk about everything from sports to Dungeons and Dragons. After that, they pivot into their Bible study, discussing parts of the Bible and praying to close out. BSF also holds monthly get-togethers as well as a fall retreat and spring mission trip.

“The worst thing that can happen is like, okay, cool, I wasted an hour of my time checking this event out. The best thing that can happen is you find friends that will last you well throughout college and into the future,” said McClure.

Asheville Welsey at UNCA takes a different approach to getting students involved with Christianity.

“Wesley tends to be a lot more of the unconventional Christian crowd to be completely real. The two biggest things about Wesley are its push for reforming the perspective of the church as being anti-queer, while also being very open to the fact that we are here to just accept people,” said the group’s president, Guillermo Hernandez.

Hernandez said Wesley is a United Methodist organization that is run by and run for queer people, and their openness and lack of requirements have led to their biggest demographic being queer Christians in search of a safe space.

“UNCA is a liberal arts college as much as it doesn’t really want to say, and because of that, a lot of the people here, end up being kind from the crowd of either having really bad experiences with Christianity or really having a lot of negativity towards Christianity because of what it is associated with traditionally,” said Hernandez. “It is more just a general distaste for Christianity that I have felt.”

Hernandez said joining Wesley has helped him find his identity through belonging to the group.

“Before Wesley, a lot of my faith was much more of a personal thing,” said Hernandez. “I’m more outwardly Christian because I have a group that I can be like ‘This is Wesley, I’m part of Wesley. Wesley is Christian. You can assume what that means.’”

Hernandez said Wesley’s general body meetings are split between three sections. The first section is eating and discussing how everyone’s days have been, the second section involves diving into their program by talking through the series they’re working through and the third section is when they do a game or some kind of little activity. They also hold a Bible study on Tuesdays.

“Wesley is just changing. That is kind of the truth of it every single month, every single year, every single semester. Wesley is pushing a little bit more into trying to do some more new stuff, some more interesting stuff,” said Hernandez. “By creating a safe space for specifically queer and Christian audiences, you are then excluding anyone who isn’t queer or Christian from that audience.”

Hernandez said the group used to be a lot closer when he first joined two years ago, with more of individual people nurturing each other and being friends.

“That’s not an issue on Wesley’s part or just people’s part. I think it’s just a general trend that a lot more people are coming in and they’re not here at UNCA with an expectation of like trying to find a safe space in the same way when I first came,” said Hernandez. “If you feel like you really don’t have a community, if you feel like you really don’t know where to stick yourself into and where you can be as a person, Wesley is an option.”

Cru, a ministry with a presence on campuses nationwide, is also at UNCA.

“All the denominations are part of our group, but also people who are completely new to the faith or who wouldn’t even consider themselves Christian. Everybody is welcome to join us,” said Emmie Herard, a student leader of Cru. “It’s a space where we can discuss the Bible, discuss God, discuss our relationship with Him, relationships with others, even our relationship with ourselves.”

The sophomore said Cru is led by Cru staff members who are there to be present and answer questions, and student leaders help lead Bible study and invite new members to get coffee on a one-on-one basis. Cru meets on Thursdays for Bible studies and also holds get-togethers and outdoor trips throughout the semester.

“We also have Lifelines. So, outdoor programs. That’s even more so just for anybody. You don’t even have to be interested in God at all to be able to go to one of those trips, but they do still have a focus on relationships with other people a lot of the time,” said Herard.

Herard also said taking the initiative to reach out to new members or students who are interested is important because it allows for a deeper, individual conversation.

“That’s how we’re going to reach people is by actually building relationships with them and actually taking interest in their lives,” said Herard. “I think a really important part of that is just genuinely listening to other people and listening to their perspectives.”

According to Herard, Cru had an outdoor event at the beginning of the semester on the small quad that had almost 40 students in attendance. She also said that Cru’s women’s Bible study consistently has close to 15 students per week this semester, a slight increase from last semester.

When it comes to facing difficulty from being a Christian on campus, Herard said she attributes that hardship to a lack of belief in God. She said she sees that on a lot of college campuses today, with it being more prevalent at UNCA.

“I think the hardest thing is just people’s preconceived opinions of what a Christian is like, whether it’s because they’ve had church hurt or people who claim to be Christians that have hurt them in the past,” said Herard. “My opinions on certain things might be different than people who are not Christian, that’s just it’s bound to happen. But it does provide opportunities to show people the true heart of Christ.”

When tabling at campus events, Herard said many students lose interest once they learn that Cru is a Christian organization. She said her instinct is to engage them in conversation, rather than becoming frustrated.

“It makes me curious. I’m like, I want to talk now. I want to talk to you, because now I want to know why you don’t want to be a part of this. I want to know what has happened to you that makes you so against Christianity,” said Herard. “I’m not going to take offense to it, but it’s a little bit sad, I guess.”

Herard said Cru Bible study isn’t a bunch of scholars sitting in a room, but rather a group of people that come together with different perspectives and different amounts of knowledge about the Bible to talk about faith.

“We’re inviting students to just come hang out, whether it’s one-on-one or in a group, and just talk about whatever you’re curious about. We’re there to talk to you about it. We don’t have all the answers, obviously, but we can help you work with questions,” said Herard. “If you have questions about faith, God is working in your heart, and He’s placed people and opportunities in your life to be able to figure those things out in a way that wouldn’t be possible on your own.”