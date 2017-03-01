Ink of the Week – Emma Rogers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Karrigan Monk

Assistant Arts and Features Editor

kmonk@unca.edu

Emma Rogers

Senior creative writing with a 9-12 Teacher Licensure student from Mocksville



What is your tattoo?

My tattoo is a pair of wings: one raven wing and the other an angel wing with a broken chain hanging on them.

When and where did you get it?

It was two days after I turned 18. I’m 20 now. I got it at a place called Inkwell in Winston-Salem.

Is there a cool story behind it?

This isn’t cool, but when I was getting it, he did the outline of it and then paused and moved some cinder blocks, washed his hands and then shaded it.

Wow. Does the tattoo have a specific meaning to you?

I’ve always loved flying and always dreamed about having wings but could never decide if I liked the angel wings or raven wings. Both have pretty obvious meanings. One is supposed to be good and the other is bad, but I think there is good and bad in all of us. So for my pair of wings I wanted to show that.

I really like that. What kind of experience did you have getting it?

It was a good experience. The guy was nice and helpful with the drawing. Plus he did my dad’s tattoo so I knew he would do a good job. At the end he said he was glad I didn’t pass out. I asked him why, and he told me that a girl came in earlier and had passed out after a couple minutes under the needle.

Woah. Any plans to get any more tattoos?

Yes, of course.

Any advice to someone wanting to get a tattoo?

Think about it. If you are unsure, wait a year. If you still like it then go for it. Make sure it has meaning to you.



