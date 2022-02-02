Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality

Latest Stories

Students and teachers connect via Zoom.
Instructor implements controversial mandate involving Zoom cameras
Student goverment strives to make connection on and off campus.
Student Government: Building Community One Student at a Time
COVID-19 cases during the spring 2022 semester have surpassed those of previous semesters.
Endemic or Pandemic: A look at future mandates
Students make the most of a sunny day on campus as they move from one class to another.
A return to normalcy as students begin to attend in-person classes
Photo by Abram Carter: The French Broad Surveillance room is located just inside the side doors of the High Smith Student Union on the bottom floor.
Things To Know About Returning to School Covid Testing and The Impacts
Joseph LaCasto comes full circle and returns to UNCA as the new assistant coach for the mens soccer team.
UNC Asheville men’s soccer program welcomes home alumni student-athlete, Joseph LaCasto, new assistant coach.
Photo by Israel Garcia-Perez: Memorial Stadium, home to Asheville City SC, features a new turf field in time for the start of the upcoming summer season.
New turf and coach brings enthusiasm to Asheville City SC
Photographed by Walker Lezotte Clara Wincheski, a UNCA senior cross country runner, competes at the Covered Bridge Open at Appalachian State University on Sept. 3.
Wincheski breaks records to lead Bulldogs
Photographed by Roy Inkidar Athletics trainer Eliza Parker at the UNCA justice training athletic training room.
Nutrition remains focus of UNCA athletics program
Debris and remnants from the community float down the Pigeon River.
UNCA athletics aims to provide assistance amid Haywood County’s floods
Freedom of press: The destruction of America’s trust
Photo by Austin Campbell Photo Illustration of American flag flying backwards
Our amendment rights, where to draw the line
Virginia Marie Olson, 19 years old, was known by friends as Ginger. Photo provided by Special Collections
Virginia Olson, the haunting cold case murder of UNCA
UNCA, London Newton deserves more
Photos Courtesy of Nick Loeb Jamie Kennedy beach: Larry Lader (right) , played by Jamie Kennedy, flaunts the progress of his organization while on a beach trip.
“Roe v. Wade” film fails to challenge or persuade
Katt Snyders emotional support animal Smaug, lays on a bed.
Lovable companions increase on campus
UNCA ANON sheds mask
Simon and Butter During a club practice on Jan. 27 at Over the River Farm, Canton.
Giddy Up Bulldogs: The Equestrian Club Calls for New Riders
A recent piece titled, relocate/or Die by Jeff Edwards shows the removal of nations during the Indian Removal Act of 1830.
Asheville Art Museum Embraces Cherokee Syllabary as “A Living Language”
“Pieces of Who I Am” by Harry Malesovas displayed at Blowers Gallery, inspired by his influential life experiences.
Blowers Gallery exhibition displays Harry Malesovas and Samuel Joyner’s juxtaposing artistry
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: White Feminism
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: New year, not-so-new you
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Episode 2
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Episode 1
Rocky! 1/31//2022
Rocky! 1/24/2022
Rocky! 1/14/2022 by Graham Dugliss
Rocky! by Graham Dugliss
Rocky! 11/21/21
Politicampus Divest | Part 1
From left to right: Lauren Callaghan, Trent Price and Nora Donovan attend the reception.
Mass communication department holds senior reception
BIPOC Advocacy Week strives to create a safe space for minority students
Arts Fest
Local Photographer, Micah Mackenzie poses in front of one of his pieces titled, America.
Black Lives Still Matter
Beat From the Street (April 5th, 2016)
Ruby Worthy and Shiasia Beasley
February 2, 2022

This week’s episode of Diary of a Mad Black Scholar covers Gender and Sexuality. Ruby and Shiasia discuss this, kids’ shows, which host is the listener favorite, new media, white gays, and planting seeds of hope.

 

Diary of a Mad Black Scholar is a podcast hosted by UNC Asheville students Ruby Worthy and Shiasia Beasley. This podcast is meant to be a window, not a door, into various dialogues within the Black and Brown community at UNCA.

 

The Blue Banner is proud to present new episodes every Wednesday here, on Spotify, and Google Podcasts!

