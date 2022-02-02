Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality

This week’s episode of Diary of a Mad Black Scholar covers Gender and Sexuality. Ruby and Shiasia discuss this, kids’ shows, which host is the listener favorite, new media, white gays, and planting seeds of hope.

Diary of a Mad Black Scholar is a podcast hosted by UNC Asheville students Ruby Worthy and Shiasia Beasley. This podcast is meant to be a window, not a door, into various dialogues within the Black and Brown community at UNCA.