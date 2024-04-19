Latest Stories

What Do Blue Banner Staff Listen To?

Nelle Poehlman, Staff Writer
April 19, 2024

Music is a big part of society all over the world. It is used in many ways from communication to storytelling to freeing your emotions. I asked Blue Banner staff members for 10 of their favorite songs and I added my own. This is what I was able to collect.   

 

Sydney Mason- Co-editor-in-chic

  1. Wurli by Dominic Fike 
  2. Help I’m Alive by Metric 
  3. Landslide by Fleetwood Mac 
  4. Breakin’ Dishes by Rihanna 
  5. Missed Calls by Mac Miller
  6. Supercut by Lorde
  7. Genesis by Grimes
  8. Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey 
  9. If You Ever Did Believe by Stevie Nicks 
  10. Exile (feat. Bon Iver) by Taylor Swift

 

Cody Ferguson- Co-editor-in-chief

  1. Down to the River by Ben Caplan
  2. Sleepin’ on the Blacktop by Colter Wall
  3. Don’t you Dare by Kaden MacKay
  4. Highway 20 Ride by Zach Brown Band
  5. Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene by Hozier
  6. Moving too Fast by Jeremy Jordan
  7. Apple Pie by Lizzie McAlpine
  8. Follow you to Virgie by Tyler Childers
  9. She by Dodie
  10. Words Fail by Ben Platt

 

Josh Staley- Sports Editor

  1. House of Cards by Radiohead
  2. Except the New Girl by Chris Isaak
  3. Purple Heather by Van Morrison
  4. Caroline by Concrete Blonde
  5. – Firecracker by Ryan Adams
  6. – Pistol by Cigarettes After Sex
  7. How Much I Feel by Ambrosia
  8. Living Proof by Gregory Alan Isakov
  9. Janie Jones by The Clash
  10. Around the World by  Kings of Leon

 

Brandon Washington- Arts & Features Writer

  1. Steve’s going to London by AJR
  2. C’est la vie by young gravy
  3. First date by NSP
  4. Nearly witches by panic!
  5. Roundabout by Yes
  6. Big dumb idiot by Tom Cardy
  7. Barbershop by E.40
  8. 99 red balloons by gold finger 
  9. Still Into You by Paramore
  10. Novacaine by Fallout Boy

 

Elliott  Jackson- Arts & Features Writer

  1. Runaway – remix, by David R. Trask 
  2. KLINK, by Smino 
  3. Woman Of The World, by Donald Byrd 
  4. Episodes, by Cities Aviv 
  5. SPIRIT HOSS, by Nostalgianoid 
  6. 500 DEGREEZ by Mercury, DavidTheTragic, Jelani Imani
  7. Wordee, by Standing On The Corner 
  8. 20 Anos Blue, by Elis Regina 
  9. Hile, by Niontay 
  10. Killed Before, by Young Thug

 

Nelle Poehlman- Sports Writer

  1. Cha Cha Cha by Käärijä
  2. Nur geträumt by Nena
  3. Demoni by Joker Out
  4. Queen of Kings by Alessandra
  5. My Sister’s Crown by Vesna
  6.  Red Flag Parade by MYDY
  7. Rim Tim Tagi Dim by Baby Lasagna
  8. Dancing Lasha Tumai by Verka Suduchka
  9. ZITTI E BOUNI by Måneskin
  10.  Ylivoimainen by KUUMAA
