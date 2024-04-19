What Do Blue Banner Staff Listen To?

Music is a big part of society all over the world. It is used in many ways from communication to storytelling to freeing your emotions. I asked Blue Banner staff members for 10 of their favorite songs and I added my own. This is what I was able to collect.

Sydney Mason- Co-editor-in-chic

Wurli by Dominic Fike Help I’m Alive by Metric Landslide by Fleetwood Mac Breakin’ Dishes by Rihanna Missed Calls by Mac Miller Supercut by Lorde Genesis by Grimes Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey If You Ever Did Believe by Stevie Nicks Exile (feat. Bon Iver) by Taylor Swift

Cody Ferguson- Co-editor-in-chief

Down to the River by Ben Caplan Sleepin’ on the Blacktop by Colter Wall Don’t you Dare by Kaden MacKay Highway 20 Ride by Zach Brown Band Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene by Hozier Moving too Fast by Jeremy Jordan Apple Pie by Lizzie McAlpine Follow you to Virgie by Tyler Childers She by Dodie Words Fail by Ben Platt

Josh Staley- Sports Editor

House of Cards by Radiohead Except the New Girl by Chris Isaak Purple Heather by Van Morrison Caroline by Concrete Blonde – Firecracker by Ryan Adams – Pistol by Cigarettes After Sex How Much I Feel by Ambrosia Living Proof by Gregory Alan Isakov Janie Jones by The Clash Around the World by Kings of Leon

Brandon Washington- Arts & Features Writer

Steve’s going to London by AJR C’est la vie by young gravy First date by NSP Nearly witches by panic! Roundabout by Yes Big dumb idiot by Tom Cardy Barbershop by E.40 99 red balloons by gold finger Still Into You by Paramore Novacaine by Fallout Boy

Elliott Jackson- Arts & Features Writer

Runaway – remix, by David R. Trask KLINK, by Smino Woman Of The World, by Donald Byrd Episodes, by Cities Aviv SPIRIT HOSS, by Nostalgianoid 500 DEGREEZ by Mercury, DavidTheTragic, Jelani Imani Wordee, by Standing On The Corner 20 Anos Blue, by Elis Regina Hile, by Niontay Killed Before, by Young Thug

Nelle Poehlman- Sports Writer