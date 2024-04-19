What Do Blue Banner Staff Listen To?

Music is a big part of society all over the world. It is used in many ways from communication to storytelling to freeing your emotions. I asked Blue Banner staff members for 10 of their favorite songs and I added my own. This is what I was able to collect.
Sydney Mason- Co-editor-in-chic
- Wurli by Dominic Fike
- Help I’m Alive by Metric
- Landslide by Fleetwood Mac
- Breakin’ Dishes by Rihanna
- Missed Calls by Mac Miller
- Supercut by Lorde
- Genesis by Grimes
- Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey
- If You Ever Did Believe by Stevie Nicks
- Exile (feat. Bon Iver) by Taylor Swift
Cody Ferguson- Co-editor-in-chief
- Down to the River by Ben Caplan
- Sleepin’ on the Blacktop by Colter Wall
- Don’t you Dare by Kaden MacKay
- Highway 20 Ride by Zach Brown Band
- Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene by Hozier
- Moving too Fast by Jeremy Jordan
- Apple Pie by Lizzie McAlpine
- Follow you to Virgie by Tyler Childers
- She by Dodie
- Words Fail by Ben Platt
Josh Staley- Sports Editor
- House of Cards by Radiohead
- Except the New Girl by Chris Isaak
- Purple Heather by Van Morrison
- Caroline by Concrete Blonde
- – Firecracker by Ryan Adams
- – Pistol by Cigarettes After Sex
- How Much I Feel by Ambrosia
- Living Proof by Gregory Alan Isakov
- Janie Jones by The Clash
- Around the World by Kings of Leon
Brandon Washington- Arts & Features Writer
- Steve’s going to London by AJR
- C’est la vie by young gravy
- First date by NSP
- Nearly witches by panic!
- Roundabout by Yes
- Big dumb idiot by Tom Cardy
- Barbershop by E.40
- 99 red balloons by gold finger
- Still Into You by Paramore
- Novacaine by Fallout Boy
Elliott Jackson- Arts & Features Writer
- Runaway – remix, by David R. Trask
- KLINK, by Smino
- Woman Of The World, by Donald Byrd
- Episodes, by Cities Aviv
- SPIRIT HOSS, by Nostalgianoid
- 500 DEGREEZ by Mercury, DavidTheTragic, Jelani Imani
- Wordee, by Standing On The Corner
- 20 Anos Blue, by Elis Regina
- Hile, by Niontay
- Killed Before, by Young Thug
Nelle Poehlman- Sports Writer
- Cha Cha Cha by Käärijä
- Nur geträumt by Nena
- Demoni by Joker Out
- Queen of Kings by Alessandra
- My Sister’s Crown by Vesna
- Red Flag Parade by MYDY
- Rim Tim Tagi Dim by Baby Lasagna
- Dancing Lasha Tumai by Verka Suduchka
- ZITTI E BOUNI by Måneskin
- Ylivoimainen by KUUMAA