Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market

On Saturday, November 18 I visited the Fletcher Christmas Extravaganza Holiday Market. It was a two day weekend event located at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center and hosted by Sunny Day Markets, a traveling small business pop-up shop based in North Carolina.

The indoor space was well utilized and filled with 150 local vendors, shops, and cafes. The products sold ranged from uniquely scented soaps to delicious freeze-dried candies, to creatively themed decorative candles. If you were feeling hungry, the market offered various coffee stands, bakeries, fudge and chocolates.

Not only were there options for adults, children could also enjoy themselves with toy shops and a meet and greet and photo op with the jolly and merry Santa Claus himself. There were many other fun and festive activities to participate in, including a photo booth and crafts. Each vendor was friendly and informative. They made the event all the more magical. Visiting local North Carolina markets is the perfect way to start the holiday season!

The festive atmosphere was present and the building was decorated with Christmas lights, plants and inflatables. My experience visiting the market was pleasurable and got me excited for the upcoming season. It was a great way to start my gift shopping and It was a fun time for everyone there!