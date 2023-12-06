Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights

Latest Stories

UNC Asheville faces numerous reports of suspicious persons on campus
Sign promoting music video for “Reminisce (Good Ol’ Days)” by Eaze Dogg at Sovereign Kava.
Rapper Eaze Dogg premieres ‘Reminisce (Good Ol’ Days)’ music video at Sovereign Kava
UNCA banner on quad.
New vice chancellor of admissions gives insight on Access Asheville program
The banners hung above Ramsey Library at UNC Asheville, including a banner representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. These banners have since been taken down.
UNCA community says more should be done for Indigenous students
The destruction pictured is a result of one of the pipe malfunctions within Ponder.
Sleeping areas turned into swimming pools in Ponder hall
UAB Guard Eric Gaines shoots three-pointer in the corner.
Clemson squeaks by UAB 77-76 after PJ Hall pours in 27 points
Maryland Forward Julian Reese boxes out Davidson Guard Reed Bailey.
Durkin hits game winner as Davidson upsets Maryland
Sunset at Bank of America Stadium during the Colts-Panthers game.
An away fan’s experience at a Carolina Panthers game
UNCA Womens Golf team poses for photo.
UNC Asheville works to level up their athletic programs
Morgan Couglen preparing for a backwards or inwards dive.
UNCA Swim and Dive to host intrasquad meet
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Mural outside of Grail Movie House in Asheville, North Carolina.
River Arts cinema reignites passion for moviegoers in Asheville
Sign promoting music video for “Reminisce (Good Ol’ Days)” by Eaze Dogg at Sovereign Kava.
A photo of Melinda Raines Tarot Cards
Spirituality skeptic experiences a tarot card reading for the first time
The band sits with Reaves to watch him perform small disappearing acts with his bowl of fries.
Looking behind the scenes of Porcelain Parrot
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Sneaker Culture in Asheville
UNCA Students and Staff walkout to protest against N.C. House Bills
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Oct. 2, 2023 – Quiz
Monday Sep. 4th, 2023 – Crossword
Monday Aug. 28, 2023 – Crossword
Monday Apr. 3rd, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Submit to the Banner!

Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights

Jonah Levy, Photographer
December 6, 2023
DSCF1976
Gallery15 Photos
This front sign welcomes you to the Arboretum with a classic Winter Lights theme

Every holiday season, the Arboretum offers people in Western North Carolina an opportunity to view some spectacular Winter lights. Lights in the form of different shapes, animals, trees and other objects light up the cold Winter night. Even miniature model trains can be expected if you visit! In the spirit of cold and the Winter theme, things like hot cocoa and wine are offered at the Cocoa Shack and new Cocoa Cabin, open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.. There is also live entertainment nightly and a food option provided by the Bent Creek Bistro.

 

On the night that I attended the Arboretum Winter Lights event, I was able to see the Hope Griffin Duo play their music while guests ate. It was nice to be inside after viewing the lights outside in freezing temperatures while the moon was full in the night sky. There really is nothing like a hot cocoa to warm you back up after being super cold. I also had pigs in a blanket from the Bent Creek Bistro which was very tasty. S’mores kits were also offered for purchase. The experience I had a couple nights ago was much different from the one I had a couple years ago. During COVID, the only thing we were able to do was view the winter lights from a car as we drove around. This time, things were much more involved. That’s what’s important about the Winter Lights at the Arboretum, being able to get up close to the lights, and of course, having a cup of hot cocoa to warm up your hand.

 

The Arboretum Winter Lights event runs from November 17 through December 31. Tickets are sold by the car, not by the person, and depending on the day, tickets might be sold out.

 

Tickets are available for purchase at their website: https://www.ncarboretum.org/winter-lights/
