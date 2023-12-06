Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights

Gallery • 15 Photos This front sign welcomes you to the Arboretum with a classic Winter Lights theme

Every holiday season, the Arboretum offers people in Western North Carolina an opportunity to view some spectacular Winter lights. Lights in the form of different shapes, animals, trees and other objects light up the cold Winter night. Even miniature model trains can be expected if you visit! In the spirit of cold and the Winter theme, things like hot cocoa and wine are offered at the Cocoa Shack and new Cocoa Cabin, open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.. There is also live entertainment nightly and a food option provided by the Bent Creek Bistro.

On the night that I attended the Arboretum Winter Lights event, I was able to see the Hope Griffin Duo play their music while guests ate. It was nice to be inside after viewing the lights outside in freezing temperatures while the moon was full in the night sky. There really is nothing like a hot cocoa to warm you back up after being super cold. I also had pigs in a blanket from the Bent Creek Bistro which was very tasty. S’mores kits were also offered for purchase. The experience I had a couple nights ago was much different from the one I had a couple years ago. During COVID, the only thing we were able to do was view the winter lights from a car as we drove around. This time, things were much more involved. That’s what’s important about the Winter Lights at the Arboretum, being able to get up close to the lights, and of course, having a cup of hot cocoa to warm up your hand.

The Arboretum Winter Lights event runs from November 17 through December 31. Tickets are sold by the car, not by the person, and depending on the day, tickets might be sold out.

Tickets are available for purchase at their website: https://www.ncarboretum.org/winter-lights/