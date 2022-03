Heavy is the head that wears the crown! In this episode, we interview DOAMBS co-host, Shiasia Beasley, about their hair journey and experiences. If you think the vibes are emasculate in today’s episode come watch this Black, non-binary Queen share sparkle and flare while retwisting their hair!

You can watch the DOAMS hair special on Youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BAt4cBWXvsY