Local bead and craft store continues to thrive under new management

Chevron Trading Post is a one stop shop for hands-on crafting needs. Specializing in beaded jewelry, the store also offers textiles and looms, metalware and an additional variety of crafting supplies. Located at 40 N Lexington Avenue, Chevron is a beloved small business to locals and tourists alike.

Valued employee of seven years, Terry Skidmore is more than happy to assist the customers and allow for side conversations all at the same time.

“I was not a jewelry-maker before I started this job,” says Skidmore as she multitasks by organizing gemstones. “But now, my favorite medium to work with is silk, silk cording. I like to knot beads, particularly the precious stones and Czech glass.”

Skidmore also speaks highly of Chevron’s founder, an older, eclectic woman by the name of Deborah Coule.

“We have been in this location for over 25 years. Deborah started Chevron years before, around 1987, in Tallahassee, Florida,” says Skidmore, who adds that she was not a jewelry-maker prior to working at Chevron.

A perk to working at Chevron is the associates are welcome to sell their own products in store. Many of the pieces are made with beads and wire, some with charms and thread.

Ranging from earrings, to necklaces, to beaded lighter holders, there is a vast display of employee-made pieces. Other crafters in the community are also welcome to bring their pieces in for possible commission.

The associates at Chevron are not only dedicated to their own individual crafts, but will also go above and beyond to help any customer.

“I recently took over Chevron last November. I’ve been the manager for over four years and the previous store owner wanted to retire, so I purchased the business to continue the legacy,” Murray said.

“What I love most about owning Chevron is helping people and meeting people from all over the world,” Murray said. “I believe we are one of the most unique stores, with our free classroom to use and all the beads you can imagine.”

Chevron offers a range of craft-making workshop classes for anyone in the community, regardless of skill level. All workshops are under $50 and range from basic to more advanced beading techniques to leatherworking.

“I love seeing a customer smile when we do a repair on a sentimental piece of jewelry,” Murray said. “I am forever grateful for this opportunity as the new store owner.”