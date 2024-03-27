Latest Stories

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Blue Banner budget crisis survey gathers ranged student responses regarding cuts
A voter enters the Reynolds Village polling location.
Voter suppression tactics, campaign strategies and the authority they maintain over voters
A resident received an Amazon package outside their door.
Small businesses say online shopping endangers livelihood
UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates
UNC Asheville set to begin Lipinsky Hall renovations
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
Greg Gantt Jr. preparing for a lay-up during a game.
Greg Gantt Jr. road to recovery
UNCAs track team poses for a group photo at the USC Carolina Challenge meet
UNC Asheville’s track and field team race to the finish line
Esports coaches leading the way with strategy and commitment
New Paralympic and Olympic Mascots bring delight to the World audience
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Blue Banner budget crisis survey gathers ranged student responses regarding cuts
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
Megan Abernethy conducting the Mountain Laurel interest meeting.
UNCA Student launches fashion magazine as a creative outlet for campus
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mike Stagemans Airbnb in West Asheville
A local perspective on owning Airbnb
Robert (Bob) Martin, 79, inside Davidson’s Fort Historic Park in Old Fort, N.C. on Feb. 17.
Third Saturday Muster at Davison’s Fort Historic Park places an emphasis on local history
Jacob Eaton posed with his van after renovations in Asheville.
A young adult’s experience with overcoming the challenges of gap years and independent travel
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Monday March 4, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 26, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 19th, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 12th, 2024 – Crossword
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Submit to the Banner!

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville

The Blue Banner
Trending Stories
1

A further dive into Asheville’s Grateful Dead scene

2

The Barbie movie’s revolutionary effect on society

3

Greg Gantt Jr. road to recovery

Blue Banner budget crisis survey gathers ranged student responses regarding cuts

Sarah Booth, Staff Writer, [email protected]
March 27, 2024
Graphic+by+Sarah+Booth.+
Graphic by Sarah Booth.

On Feb 28, the Blue Banner posted the BB Budget Crisis Survey regarding the University of North Carolina at Asheville’s recent budget cut news, receiving a handful of responses. 

“I’ve never considered transferring more. I hate the current state, and I am most definitely not a fan of Kimberly,” said Izzy Lavalette, a 20-year-old, women gender and sexualities studies student. 

The survey aimed to engage with student voices and get their opinions on how the UNCA administration should address the budget issues. Student responses ranged from moderately aware to well-informed. 

“I am aware, but factual information is slim. More aware of the outrage surrounding it than anything that’s truly happening,” said Olivia Goldstein, a 31-year-old mass communication student. 

Goldstein said instead of cutting faculty and programs, UNCA should stop re-doing roads, including the chancellor’s driveway. 

“I don’t think it’ll affect the quality of education, but there are going to be some things not offered at UNCA anymore and I know that’s going to piss some students off,” said Megan Abernethy, a 20-year-old mass communication student. 

Abernethy said UNCA is a dying school with no way of bouncing back from the damage done by the budget deficit and the administration’s handling of the crisis. 

“Generally speaking, I think knowing the school is chronically underfunded and not a priority for the UNC system will make it much harder to attract and retain quality professors and students. It is hard to move beyond that generality without knowing any changes being proposed,” Charles Robinson said. 

Robinson was a student at UNCA from 2019 to 2022 and got a BA in management. They came back to UNCA in 2024 to pursue a post-baccalaureate in political science.

“The budget problems appear to have been ongoing, yet what passes for leadership at UNCA has never seen fit to make the students aware of it. I would really appreciate it if the paternalistic condescension could stop and we are treated as adults,” Robinson said. 

Robinson said their gut feeling is the effect will be harmful. Still, they can’t confirm or quantify that feeling without more information.

“UNCA calls itself an undergraduate research institution. Rather than spend hundreds of thousands of dollars with a consulting firm, let students pay the university to identify problems and solutions. It is an incredible opportunity for interdisciplinary work, and the professors with whom I have spoken are open to the idea, but lament that it could never happen,” Robinson said. 

Student resident assistants Lavalette and Mara Matthews, claim they have seen a large impact from budget cuts in their positions. Matthews is a 19-year-old sociology and Africana studies student.

 “Some of our RA budget has been taken from, they are not rehiring a residential care coordinator, arguably one of the most important positions on campus for students. My internship had to reapply for the money we were already approved for and my adjunct professors are concerned about job security,” Lavalette said.

In addition to being concerned about RA funds, Matthews said they are worried about the fate of the departments they dedicate their time to. 

“I have had lots of lingering stress about the budget cuts because most of the programs I am interested in fall under DEI courses. These courses have continued to be targeted under the administration in the past two years,” Matthews said. 

Many students expressed that the listening sessions hosted by Meghan Harte Weyant, Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, are not transparent but more of a public relations stunt. 

“I know Kimberly is trying to be transparent, but her version of transparent is not transparent. I also resent her use of jargon that some of my classmates did not understand. It’s like she’s trying to make the information as inaccessible as possible,” Lavalette said. 

On March 20, Weyant sent out updates and a link to frequently asked questions from the listening sessions from late February and included a new student survey asking for cost-saving ideas. 

“In February, I held listening sessions for students, parents, and families. Two students attended, and approximately 45 parents and families logged in for the virtual session. All of the questions brought up during the sessions can be reviewed in the FAQs,” Weyant said.

The survey included one question asking students anonymously for advice on cost-cutting, cost savings, budget relief, and revenue generation.

“I know that news of the University’s budget deficit has been unsettling to our campus community, but please know I am here to answer any questions you or your families may have,” Weyant said. 

Weyant also included a link to the Asheville 2030 survey, which highlights the importance of UNCA’s future and goals of harboring sustainable enrollment within the 3,800 to 4,000 student range, holding our place as an innovative public liberal arts and science university.

Lavalette said the long-term implications of the budget crisis for UNCA are negative. 

“You can’t get rid of 20 percent of your professors and expect class sizes to stay the same. You can’t suggest that some of our best professors retire after serving the school for 40+ years and expect to have the same quality and variety. Also they’re cutting the religious studies program. What the hell,” Lavalette said. 

Matthews said resident assistants, food workers, adjunct professors, professors and teaching assistants could see the most impact. 

“If the school decides to cut the most money from people who are directly working with students, the crisis will have an enormous negative effect on students’ education and experience,” Matthews said. 

Some students do not know if the budget cuts will affect the overall quality of education at UNCA.

“We seem to be getting more clear and honest information from the SGA and other professors than the people actually in charge of handling the budget crisis,” said Darby Swafford, a 20-year-old creative writing student.

Swafford said people will not want to choose UNCA as their school if specific programs are being unnecessarily cut. 

“We’re told we’re being listened to, and we’re encouraged to speak our minds on this matter, but I personally don’t see any of our concerns or advice being taken into serious consideration by the faculty in charge of handling the situation,” Swafford said. 

Students’ responses ranged from being confused to left-in-the-dark, angry, somewhat unaffected and extremely affected by the budget cuts. 

“The fate of our education should not have to be something we need to worry about constantly; we need to feel secure in our fate,” Swafford said.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
A voter enters the Reynolds Village polling location.
Voter suppression tactics, campaign strategies and the authority they maintain over voters
A resident received an Amazon package outside their door.
Small businesses say online shopping endangers livelihood
UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates
UNC Asheville set to begin Lipinsky Hall renovations
Music students share how Lipinsky Hall renovations will impact their learning experience
UNCA students pose outside the Reynolds Village voting location.
UNC Asheville graduates, faculty navigate political dynamics amid early voting
More in News Analysis
Virginia Marie Olson, 19 years old, was known by friends as Ginger. Photo provided by Special Collections
Virginia Olson, the haunting cold case murder of UNCA
More in Opinion
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
The community bands together to protest the “Don’t say gay” bill.
The “Don’t Say Gay” bill: How homophobic legislations harm a younger generation

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Blue Banner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *