The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Blue Banner budget crisis survey gathers ranged student responses regarding cuts
A voter enters the Reynolds Village polling location.
Voter suppression tactics, campaign strategies and the authority they maintain over voters
A resident received an Amazon package outside their door.
Small businesses say online shopping endangers livelihood
UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates
UNC Asheville set to begin Lipinsky Hall renovations
From passion to professional play: How a UNCA League of Legends MVP hit their stride
Mass communication students visit Charlotte to watch Hornets game
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
Greg Gantt Jr. preparing for a lay-up during a game.
Greg Gantt Jr. road to recovery
UNCAs track team poses for a group photo at the USC Carolina Challenge meet
UNC Asheville’s track and field team race to the finish line
A student’s perspective on traveling and concerts
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Helldivers II: A childhood dream
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
The eclectic visuals of Chevron draw in locals and tourists.
Local bead and craft store continues to thrive under new management
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Megan Abernethy conducting the Mountain Laurel interest meeting.
UNCA Student launches fashion magazine as a creative outlet for campus
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mike Stagemans Airbnb in West Asheville
A local perspective on owning Airbnb
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Blue Banner Connections #1
Monday March 4, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 26, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 19th, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 12th, 2024 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville

The Blue Banner
Local bead and craft store continues to thrive under new management

The Barbie movie’s revolutionary effect on society

Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul

Mass communication students visit Charlotte to watch Hornets game

Nelle Poehlman, Sports Writer
April 15, 2024
A group of UNC Asheville students traveled to Charlotte to attend a Charlotte Hornets game as media.

The group left early on the 5th, shuffling over to Buzz city to get to the Spectrum Center early to talk to people on the Hornet’s communication team. Then the student went to the pregame press conference and then went to watch the game. 

The Charlotte Hornets won their 19th game in the season in a riveting 124-115 victory against the Orlando Magic. In their previous meetups, the Magic won all three of them with at least a 10-point difference lead.

The NBA team quickly scored first and held onto their lead until the end. The Hornet’s defense was key in the majority of the game.  

“I think our whole mindset, our physicality, we played with really good force. The ball was going into the paint. We had 29 assists which is a good, unselfish, inside-out play. The biggest part of it was we started so well. That was the biggest part of the game – the first quarter. Brandon (Miller) obviously was terrific. I thought our defense was good until the fourth quarter. They scored 25 points off live ball turnovers, which they’re good at, otherwise our defensive numbers would’ve been a lot better,” according to Hornets head coach, Steve Clifford on the Hornets quick start to the game. 

It was a disappointing game for the Magic, as they could only score more points than the Hornets in the 4th quarter. They were both tied in the points made in the second and third quarters.

“I think our intensity. Our intensity wasn’t where it usually is but honestly, I think you’ve got to give credit to them.\ I think they made a lot of tough shots, Brandon Miller especially. He had 20, whatever he had in the first quarter by himself, got us down and they made shots and matched our physicality,” said Magic power forward Paolo Banchero on the difference between meet-ups between the 2 teams.

Banchero made 32 points in the game including 8 assists.

One of the many aspects of the Orlando Magic’s giving up points was the poor defense that they couldn’t bounce back from. 

“Everything. Intensity. That’s on me, though. That’s on me. I’ve got to do a better job of getting them prepared for what they were going to see for a team that the week before had beat a very good basketball team, and had been in very tight ball games. So, I have to do a better job of preparing them for what the situation was going to be tonight.” said Magic  Jamahl Mosley

The forward, Brandon Miller, made 19 points without a miss in the first quarter with 7-of-7 shooting from the field and 4-of-4 from 3-point range. He joins Dell Curry as the only other Hornet to meet that threshold since 1996-1997.  At the end of the game Miller had 30 points.

“Just maintaining intensity, the same intensity, matching theirs and their physicality and just being smart. I think that’s one of the things we kind of put an emphasis on going into late in the game, just try not to foul. Going out every game like this with the same intensity, I think we’re going to be a tough team to beat,” said Brandon Miller. “I think that’s just the trust that we build every day. We just want to come in here and build bonds even stronger than what they are on the basketball court. We want to know each other’s weaknesses and strengths, so I think that’s important for us to know who’s out there playing with you. Having that trust like that, I think that’s important.”
From passion to professional play: How a UNCA League of Legends MVP hit their stride
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
Greg Gantt Jr. preparing for a lay-up during a game.
Greg Gantt Jr. road to recovery
UNCAs track team poses for a group photo at the USC Carolina Challenge meet
UNC Asheville’s track and field team race to the finish line
Esports coaches leading the way with strategy and commitment
New Paralympic and Olympic Mascots bring delight to the World audience

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
