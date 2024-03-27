Latest Stories

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Blue Banner budget crisis survey gathers ranged student responses regarding cuts
A voter enters the Reynolds Village polling location.
Voter suppression tactics, campaign strategies and the authority they maintain over voters
A resident received an Amazon package outside their door.
Small businesses say online shopping endangers livelihood
UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates
UNC Asheville set to begin Lipinsky Hall renovations
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
Greg Gantt Jr. preparing for a lay-up during a game.
Greg Gantt Jr. road to recovery
UNCAs track team poses for a group photo at the USC Carolina Challenge meet
UNC Asheville’s track and field team race to the finish line
Esports coaches leading the way with strategy and commitment
New Paralympic and Olympic Mascots bring delight to the World audience
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Blue Banner budget crisis survey gathers ranged student responses regarding cuts
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
Megan Abernethy conducting the Mountain Laurel interest meeting.
UNCA Student launches fashion magazine as a creative outlet for campus
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mike Stagemans Airbnb in West Asheville
A local perspective on owning Airbnb
Robert (Bob) Martin, 79, inside Davidson’s Fort Historic Park in Old Fort, N.C. on Feb. 17.
Third Saturday Muster at Davison’s Fort Historic Park places an emphasis on local history
Jacob Eaton posed with his van after renovations in Asheville.
A young adult’s experience with overcoming the challenges of gap years and independent travel
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Monday March 4, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 26, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 19th, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 12th, 2024 – Crossword
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Submit to the Banner!

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville

The Blue Banner
Trending Stories
1

A further dive into Asheville’s Grateful Dead scene

2

The Barbie movie’s revolutionary effect on society

3

Greg Gantt Jr. road to recovery

UNCA Student launches fashion magazine as a creative outlet for campus

Brandon Washington, [email protected], Arts & Features Writer
March 27, 2024
Megan+Abernethy+conducting+the+Mountain+Laurel+interest+meeting.
Megan Abernethy conducting the Mountain Laurel interest meeting.

On Thursday February 15th, 20-year-old UNCA student Megan Abernethy held an interest meeting for the launch of her student-run fashion magazine called Mountain Laurel.

“I saw Appalachian state had their own fashion magazine and I immediately thought why don’t we have a fashion magazine? It’s Asheville, everyone is so fashionable here,” Abernethy said.

According to Abernethy, the magazine will be online based and aims to give students a space where they can fully express themselves through fashion.

“I love fashion, it’s a way for people to express themselves and build confidence in themselves so I’ve always loved it for that,” Said Kenna Palermo, 19-year-old new media major and vice president of Mountain Laurel.

According to Samantha Mazze, 22-year-old psychology student, freedom and expression through what someone wears can be very valuable to a person.

I think it sounds like a great idea. I know a lot of people coming into UNCA are beginning to do a lot of exploring and finding out what styles speak to them,” Mazze said.

Abernethy said she wants Mountain Laurel to have its own staff and take student submissions for fashion articles and pictures as well.

“There are a lot of people who are super into photography who don’t have many big opportunities to showcase their work, so being able to help give people space to do something creative is what I’m excited about,” Palermo said.

Abernethy said she encourages anyone with an interest in writing about fashion to reach out and consider joining the Mountain Laurel team, or contributing to the magazine in their free time.

“We’re looking for copy editors, writers, photo editors and people who want to help run the social media account,” Abernethy said.

According to Palermo, she started with Mountain Laurel as the logo designer and after the interest meeting decided to become the club’s vice president.

“The amount of people who came to the interest meeting made me realize I wanted to be a part of this and help as much as I possibly can,” Palermo said.

Mazze said she wants to see all of the different ways people choose to explore and express themselves through their outfits in Mountain Laurel magazine.

I’d like to see how people are choosing to dress everyday. My style fluctuates between what I’m feeling that day to what’s clean that day. Individual perspectives would be interesting,” Mazze said.

According to Mazze, her job in child care requires her to dress more conservatively most of the time and being able to express herself through her own fashion helps her feel more like herself.

“I change up how I dress. I love to dress funky with lots of rings and dangly jewelry, but a lot of the time I have to dress more practically,” Mazze said.

Mazze said students being able to share and show their individual styles through Mountain Laurel magazine is a great benefit to campus life.

“I thought it was something this school deserved because everyone is so creative and people love showing off their outfits. I want this to be a good outlet for people to have,” Abernethy said.

Abernethy said having a fashion magazine is important for student expression and a sense of community among students, including those from varying cultural backgrounds.

“I remember my first semester here, there was a collaboration between Asian and BIPOC students. They held their own runway for traditional clothing and I thought that was awesome,” Abernethy said.

According to Abernethy, Mountain Laurel does not have a specific launch date yet, but she plans a full launch by the end of the spring semester of 2024.

“We want Mountain Laurel to be for everyone, we’re still looking for people to come and be a part of it. If you have something to share, don’t be afraid to share it,” Palermo said.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mike Stagemans Airbnb in West Asheville
A local perspective on owning Airbnb
Robert (Bob) Martin, 79, inside Davidson’s Fort Historic Park in Old Fort, N.C. on Feb. 17.
Third Saturday Muster at Davison’s Fort Historic Park places an emphasis on local history
Jacob Eaton posed with his van after renovations in Asheville.
A young adult’s experience with overcoming the challenges of gap years and independent travel
Justin Morris, vocalist and guitarist plays during Sluices set at Eulogy.
University of North Carolina at Asheville alum takes stage with indie-folk band as they embark on tour.
James Madden, 58, plays his Guitar Hero guitar alongside his dog, Daisy, at the Grateful Family Band’s show at One World Brewing on Jan. 30.
A peek into Asheville’s Grateful Dead community

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Blue Banner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *