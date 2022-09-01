House Fire in the River Arts District

Near Asheville’s River Arts District, black smoke rose in a horrible pillar behind the New Belgium Brewing Center on Aug. 25. Cars stopped haphazardly on the side of the road to better find the source. Tucked away behind old trees, one of the houses was being devoured by a raging fire. Much to everyone’s relief, nearby firemen explained they were running a training exercise for the Asheville Fire Department rookies.

Lieutenant Pete Morton said they do one of these exercises at least once a year when the rookies graduate, and also to certify teachers to teach the rookies.

People looking to demolish their houses can donate their property to the Asheville Fire Department which will burn it down for one of these exercises. Many find it a cost-effective way to avoid paying a private entity to demolish their house.