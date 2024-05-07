Controversial Autism organization says they´ve changed

Latest Stories

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
UNCA student Nashanti Best speaking at the protest.
UNC Asheville students, faculty and staff protest UNC System policy that would remove DEI initiatives
The Southside Community Orchard, across the street from the farm, following Volunteer Day, April 21, 2024.
Southside Community Farm seeking voters for safety
Tribal political activities surge due to Lumbee tribes request for federal recognition
Tribal political activities surge due to Lumbee tribes request for federal recognition
Asheville residents at odds over U.S. financial assistance to Ukraine
(Horse) Racing to the top
League of Legends terminology.
UNCA League of Legends takes first in stunning finals match against HPU
From passion to professional play: How a UNCA League of Legends MVP hit their stride
Mass communication students visit Charlotte to watch Hornets game
Mass communication students visit Charlotte to watch Hornets game
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
University of North Carolina at Asheville Chancellor Kimberly Van Noort and Interim Provost Herman Holt discontinue diversity hiring program, causing faculty to respond with petition
University of North Carolina at Asheville Chancellor Kimberly Van Noort and Interim Provost Herman Holt discontinue diversity hiring program, causing faculty to respond with petition
A student’s perspective on traveling and concerts
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Helldivers II: A childhood dream
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Blue Banner budget crisis survey gathers ranged student responses regarding cuts
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
The Village of Saunook Overlook is on the Blue Ridge Parkway, a central location in WNC.
Literature find its place in WNC with the help of writers and educators
Upcoming event: Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Michael Cartellone to co-host art exhibit at Philip DeAngelo studio
Eaze Dogg and invited feature artists at Sovereign Kava, April 6, 2024.
Catching up with Eaze Dogg
Lydia Guth, a junior at UNCA diagnosed with ADHD taking notes in class.
Students diagnosed with ADHD struggle to learn in traditional classroom settings
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Summer Wordsearch
UNCA Mass Comm faculty and Staff crossword
UNCA Sports – Wordsearch
Things That Start With the Letter ‘B’ – Wordsearch
Disney Movie Characters From the 90’s – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Submit to the Banner!

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville

The Blue Banner
Trending Stories
1

University of North Carolina at Asheville Chancellor Kimberly Van Noort and Interim Provost Herman Holt discontinue diversity hiring program, causing faculty to respond with petition

2

UNC Asheville students, faculty and staff protest UNC System policy that would remove DEI initiatives

3

Tribal political activities surge due to Lumbee tribes request for federal recognition

    Controversial Autism organization says they´ve changed

    Nelle Poehlman, [email protected], Sports Writer
    May 7, 2024

    Author’s note: Within the “Old UNCA sorority still has its footprints on campus” article published recently, I failed to receive both sides of the story while writing and seeking interviews. I apologize for any information that could have been falsified due to this mistake.

     

    Many people in the autistic community say Autism Speak is not a great organization to represent them but the organization says they have changed. 

    “Since Autism Speaks was founded in 2005, advances in research coupled with the lived experiences of autistic people have greatly evolved the world’s understanding of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This has also transformed our organization, allowing us to learn and grow in our journey. We may not have always been perfect in our representation of autism. What it means for each person in our community, but we have taken steps to become more inclusive and represent the diversity of experiences of autistic people and their loved ones, while making significant strides in creating a world in which all autistic people can reach their full potential,” Said an Autism Speaks spokesperson. “The work we do is largely informed by and driven by those within the autistic community, including autistic individuals on our Board of Directors, in leadership positions, advisory committees and on the front lines of the services offered through our Autism Response Team.”

    Many autistic people feel the puzzle piece symbol does not represent them and represents that they are missing a piece or need to be fixed. Even though Autism Speaks still uses it they say they changed their logo to be more inclusive. 

    “While we did adopt the puzzle symbol when we were founded, we have since transitioned from a blue-only puzzle piece to feature a spectrum of colors and be a better representation of inclusivity and optimism. We know there are people who dislike the symbol, but there are also many who embrace the puzzle piece and want to continue to see it associated with autism, as members of the autistic community have shared themselves.” Autism Speaks said. 

    Even though many studies show ABA therapy has led to PTSD, Autism Speaks advocates for the therapy because of the impact it has on improving social skills.  

    “We are advocates for ABA being implemented properly and individualized to each person’s needs, as studies have shown in these instances, ABA can lead to improvements in adaptive behavior, communication skills, social skills and a reduction in challenging behaviors,” the Autism Speaks spokesperson said. “We recognize, just as each person’s experience with autism is uniquely individual and personal, so are the supports they may need; as a result, we respect that everyone will have a different experience with ABA.” 

     Autism Speaks says not everyone is right for ABA therapy.

    “Autism Speaks asserts ABA therapy may not be the most effective option for everyone, though it may be for some. ABA programs should be individualized to each person and are not a one-size-fits-all approach. The goals of ABA, which, if capable, the individual in ABA should be involved in determining, should aim to help each person work on skills that will allow them to become more independent and successful in the short-term, as well as in the future.” Autism Speaks said.

    Even though the organization has said they have changed, many people in the autistic community are still skeptical of them. 
    Leave a Comment
    More to Discover
    More in Uncategorized
    Banners of the Women’s basketball team’s achievements in Kimmel arena.
    Women’s Basketball names new head coach
    Ramsey Library’s Media Design Lab will move upstairs and parts of Lipinsky will move in during its renovation
    UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
    UNC Asheville League of Legends team to showcase their synergy in Big South conference
    Zander Parry at his makeshift home studio in West Asheville.
    Music is the driving force behind this Asheville resident
    A panorama of Kimmel Arena during a game as Rocky photo-bombs the picture.
    The most crucial game for men’s basketball tips off tonight
    Nov. 20, 2023 - Crossword

    The Blue Banner

    The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
    © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

    Comments (0)

    All The Blue Banner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *