The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
UNCA student Nashanti Best speaking at the protest.
UNC Asheville students, faculty and staff protest UNC System policy that would remove DEI initiatives
The Southside Community Orchard, across the street from the farm, following Volunteer Day, April 21, 2024.
Southside Community Farm seeking voters for safety
Tribal political activities surge due to Lumbee tribes request for federal recognition
Tribal political activities surge due to Lumbee tribes request for federal recognition
Asheville residents at odds over U.S. financial assistance to Ukraine
(Horse) Racing to the top
League of Legends terminology.
UNCA League of Legends takes first in stunning finals match against HPU
From passion to professional play: How a UNCA League of Legends MVP hit their stride
Mass communication students visit Charlotte to watch Hornets game
Mass communication students visit Charlotte to watch Hornets game
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
University of North Carolina at Asheville Chancellor Kimberly Van Noort and Interim Provost Herman Holt discontinue diversity hiring program, causing faculty to respond with petition
University of North Carolina at Asheville Chancellor Kimberly Van Noort and Interim Provost Herman Holt discontinue diversity hiring program, causing faculty to respond with petition
A student’s perspective on traveling and concerts
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Helldivers II: A childhood dream
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Blue Banner budget crisis survey gathers ranged student responses regarding cuts
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
The Village of Saunook Overlook is on the Blue Ridge Parkway, a central location in WNC.
Literature find its place in WNC with the help of writers and educators
Upcoming event: Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Michael Cartellone to co-host art exhibit at Philip DeAngelo studio
Eaze Dogg and invited feature artists at Sovereign Kava, April 6, 2024.
Catching up with Eaze Dogg
Lydia Guth, a junior at UNCA diagnosed with ADHD taking notes in class.
Students diagnosed with ADHD struggle to learn in traditional classroom settings
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Summer Wordsearch
UNCA Mass Comm faculty and Staff crossword
UNCA Sports – Wordsearch
Things That Start With the Letter ‘B’ – Wordsearch
Disney Movie Characters From the 90’s – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville

The Blue Banner
UNC Asheville equestrian team president qualifies for nationals
Jon Grunau, [email protected], Sports Writer
May 7, 2024

It takes weeks and months of practice to reach the level required to compete in the big leagues, requiring commitment and a dedication to the craft.

“I’ve been a member for about two and a half years now, having started right after COVID,” said Perryman Perryman, president of the UNC Asheville Equestrian Team and a qualifying member for nationals in May. 

“When I started out, I actually wasn’t sure if I wanted to join,” Perryman said. “I had seen a Blue Banner article on the team which sparked my interest, and after going out to the barn and meeting coach Julia Collins, I really got into it.”

As one of the team’s senior members, Perryman showed a lot of enthusiasm when it came to the effect the team had on their college experience.

“I really formed a sense of community in the team, and it helped push me to be confident, not just in my performance while riding, but other aspects of my life as well,” Perryman said. “It’s helped me to see mistakes not as something bad, but as a learning experience to do better.”

Qualifying for nationals in equestrianism is no easy feat, requiring a series of 1st or 2nd place wins in two qualifying meets to get a chance to attend the prestigious event.

“It included qualifying at a regular show, and then moving on to regionals. Only after I scored at least 2nd in regionals was I able to qualify for nationals,” Perryman said.

There’s more than just technical skill that goes into these kinds of events, as mastering control of one’s emotions and stabilizing your mind is a large part of what makes equitation, that is, the art and practice of horsemanship and horse riding, so challenging.

“The hardest part is probably the nervousness you get before a show, which can be debilitating sometimes,” Perryman said. “It took me several shows before I figured out how to calm my nerves. ”

Despite the initial anxiety that came with competing, Perryman’s journey with the equestrian team has not only helped them conquer their nerves, but led to unexpected friendships and connections that led to their upcoming attendance at this year’s nationals.

“I’ve already gained so much from the team, and I never thought I’d be going to nationals to compete,” Perryman said.” I’ve made so many friendships and learned so much about myself that wouldn’t have been possible before.” 

Located just over the way at Over the River Farms, the UNC Asheville Equestrian Team practices their riding and horsemanship skills under the watchful eye of Julia Collins, who started with UNC Asheville back in 2019 and has been teaching equestrianism on campus ever since. 

“I’ve created a great relationship with my coach. I love her and the animals we work with, and I hope to gain closer relationships on the team,” Perryman said. “ Just being able to have fun and still remain a place where I can decompress from life’s stresses is great.”

 
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
