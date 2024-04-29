Latest Stories

UNCA student Nashanti Best speaking at the protest.
UNC Asheville students, faculty and staff protest UNC System policy that would remove DEI initiatives
The Southside Community Orchard, across the street from the farm, following Volunteer Day, April 21, 2024.
Southside Community Farm seeking voters for safety
Tribal political activities surge due to Lumbee tribes request for federal recognition
Asheville residents at odds over U.S. financial assistance to Ukraine
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Blue Banner budget crisis survey gathers ranged student responses regarding cuts
League of Legends terminology.
UNCA League of Legends takes first in stunning finals match against HPU
From passion to professional play: How a UNCA League of Legends MVP hit their stride
Mass communication students visit Charlotte to watch Hornets game
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
Greg Gantt Jr. preparing for a lay-up during a game.
Greg Gantt Jr. road to recovery
University of North Carolina at Asheville Chancellor Kimberly Van Noort and Interim Provost Herman Holt discontinue diversity hiring program, causing faculty to respond with petition
A student’s perspective on traveling and concerts
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Helldivers II: A childhood dream
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
AI use in schools and the workforce raises concerns
Students wonder if campus dining is actually adequate
Cooper (left) and Nick (right) duel on AC Reynolds Green on March 28, 2024.
The UNC Asheville Saber Club’s duels remain, moved to AC Reynolds Green
The eclectic visuals of Chevron draw in locals and tourists.
Local bead and craft store continues to thrive under new management
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Blue Banner Connections #1
Monday March 4, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 26, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 19th, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 12th, 2024 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
The Blue Banner
Sarah Booth, Staff Writer, [email protected]
April 29, 2024
A petition, released on April 16 by anthropology and sociology professor Blu Buchanan, along with other concerned faculty supports the continuation of the University Fellowships for Faculty Diversity program at UNCA amid faculty layoffs following budget cuts. 

“The University Fellows for Faculty Diversity program, initiated in 2020 as part of the racial justice and equity roadmap aimed to bring top scholars and educators of color in their respective fields to UNCA,” Buchanan said.

According to the petition, the goal is to show support for marginalized non-tenure track faculty and the fellows. 

“The program was part of the university’s attempt to diversify faculty and provide stronger mentorship and recruitment for students of color. It was also an attempt to wrestle with the racial segregation of our faculty, as the school only desegregated their faculty in 1981,” Buchanan said. 

The petition contains links to information pages on the Racial Justice Roadmap and the mission statement for the fellows program. 

“The program, discontinued by Interim Provost Herman Holt and Chancellor Kimberly van Noort, has brought three cohorts of new faculty to UNCA. Each was offered a “post-doc” position for a span of two years, with the option to convert those positions to tenure-track jobs under certain conditions,” Buchanan said. 

According to Buchanan’s faculty demographics chart, which depicts faculty race demographics from 2000-2024, the number of non-white faculty continues to drop, reaching the lowest diversity levels since 2000. 

“One condition of their offers was the promise of conversion “as the budget allows.” Some have been converted or left the university, but the last cohort of faculty are currently waiting to find out if their positions will be permanent. With budget cuts and austerity measures being imposed by the UNCA administration, they are particularly vulnerable to being victims of UNCA’s “reduction in force,” Buchanan said. 

Neither Van Noort or Holt released public statements regarding the petition or discontinuation of the fellows program. 

Here is the link to the petition: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdxYbCVcn6J1qJ8cgaOetAdF6aCzcKx2Iw1sjMH2r4L3lFBNw/viewform
