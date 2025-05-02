UNC Asheville students face difficulties managing their coursework alongside job responsibilities

Balancing coursework with the demands of everyday life presents a significant challenge for today’s students. The Academic Success Center at the University of North Carolina Asheville is seeing more students than ever working while attending classes to meet financial obligations.

“I have found it difficult to balance priorities surrounding homework, my attentiveness to my job, a social life and my personal well-being,” said Zoe Lee, 19, a freshman at UNC Asheville.

Lee, a full-time line cook at RendezVous, an upscale Italian restaurant located on the east side of Asheville, said the job is demanding and time-consuming, sometimes making it difficult to stay motivated to achieve other goals.

“When a student shares this information, we know that it is important to take a holistic approach by discussing students’ goals and getting a sense of their academic, professional and personal commitments,” said Sydney Easley, a student success specialist in the Academic Success Center at UNC Asheville.

Lee often thinks about prioritizing her career skills and climbing the career ladder before pursuing a degree.

Advisers and professors agree they worry when a student has many other responsibilities outside of school.

“My primary concern would be how a student with so many responsibilities outside of schoolwork would maintain a healthy work-life balance. They would have to have a very dedicated support network,” said Doug Miller, an adviser and professor at UNC Asheville for more than 20 years.

Although it can be difficult for others to understand what it means to maintain a challenging full-time job while taking a 16-credit course load, Lee said she is grateful for a strong support system of family and friends.

Students are advised to maintain part-time status if their circumstances require them to work more than 20 hours a week. If they choose to take a full-time course load, student support specialists work closely with them to ensure they stay on track.

Miller said the demands of other responsibilities make it challenging and take a toll on students trying to focus on learning the course material.

“Succeeding in higher education when you have outside responsibilities often comes down to the basics—time management, organization, stress management and self-care. It is also important to add support to the equation,” Easley said.

Sitting down with the department chair to devise a realistic plan for graduation is an important step, but Miller said working full-time while pursuing a degree might prove difficult.

“I have definitely thought of taking a break from school because of my work. My job as a cook is a huge gateway into my lifelong career as a chef and business owner,” Lee said.

Lee said she tries to stay positive about the circumstances and acknowledges that most people her age don’t do what she does.

Although the reasons for a student’s dropout are often ambiguous, the Academic Success Center sees many students who have had to pause their education for a time come back more successful than ever.

“It is not a bad thing to step away from school for a moment to take care of pressing priorities so that eventually you can come back and be in a stronger position for success,” said Anne Marie Roberts, director of advising at UNC Asheville.

Easley said that sometimes, the best support for students facing a challenging situation is from their family and friends.

Miller said he recommends that modern students have someone in their lives who is willing to give them the time they need to matriculate through their program. Without that support, working toward a degree would be challenging.

“Support from friends, family, mentors and colleagues is key in helping students with accountability, whether that is completing coursework or simply maintaining their physical, mental and emotional health along the journey to degree completion,” Easley said.

Miller said UNC Asheville offers strong support for students, with professors taking a hands-on approach to advising. He has seen flexibility regarding meetings, internships and research projects that one might not find at larger universities, though smaller departments may have fewer accommodations and course options.

Over the years, Easley said she has helped students develop organizational systems, such as to-do lists with deadlines and due dates, to help them see the bigger picture and plan accordingly.

“When I am really stressed, I typically make a plan to get all of my work done and ask for a day off, if possible, to take care of myself,” Lee said. “I try my best to find a balance by spacing out my schoolwork to ensure it gets done.”