Through the voices of local instructors Mike Ebelin and Mary Morgan, along with several others from the Asheville tango community, this video delves into the tradition of cabeceo, the subtle exchange of eye contact that initiates a dance. More than a lesson in etiquette, this video reveals how Asheville’s inclusive tango scene uses this unspoken ritual to foster connection, navigate vulnerability, and create moments of profound shared expression.

Filmed and edited by Mavie Marcos