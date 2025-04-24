The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Customer receives a measles vaccine at CVS
Religion continues to influence vaccination decisions
Students gather in solidarity at Reed Plaza with pride flags on March 31 to protest an anti-abortion event occurring the same night.
UNC Asheville students host and attend a pride event in opposition to anti-abortion protests on campus
Damage by Hurricane Helene in Asheville
How Hurricane Helene deepens our understanding of climate change
The Mu Eta Chapter of Sigma Nu and Alpha Sigma Phi table for Women’s History event
Women’s History Tabling marks the start of Greek Week at UNC Asheville
Camryn Turner (Garden Manager) and Isabella Bascom (Project Coordinator) as UNCA pop-up free store
Free Store pop-up brings awareness to UNC Asheville student environmental center
Head coach Matt Frost engages tennis players
Tennis team chases another title, one match at a time
The UNCA Men's Basketball team huddles up around the coaches mid-game to figure out the next play.
NCAA considers extending competition eligibility to five seasons for UNCA athletes and beyond
UNCA dance team performs at a women’s home basketball game.
UNC Asheville’s dance team fights for recognition as an athletic team of their own
Athletes on the UNCA swim and dive team walk into a meet at Liberty University.
UNC Asheville swim and dive team prepare to close out the season
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
A customer holds their freshly-used Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm.
Luxe lips: a Summer Fridays makeup review
Asheville residents gather in Pack Square on Feb. 8 to protest ICE and the rise in deportation.
The myth of the perfect activist
Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs
Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
The remnants of the flood of the French Broad River remain in the River Arts District three days after Hurricane Helene hit.
The Grammys show Southern Appalachia the country has forgotten about them
Isaac Rowles poses for a headshot.
AI in the accounting world: One CPA’s perspective on the future of the profession
Students on the quad celebrate the clear skies and high temperatures.
Joy in bloom: Spring comes to end seasonal depression at UNCA
Grayson Warner shares his Spotify track "Only Way To Be," highlighting his creative process and passion for music.
UNC Asheville musicians face uncertain futures in a competitive industry
Decks of tarot cards sit in their own section at Raven & Crone in North Asheville.
Divination and familiars: the new and old age magic living in Asheville
Trader Joe's displays meat options in their Asheville store.
Studies find plant-based meat options harm the environment
Inside SGA with Ben Chachula: Student Leaders Share Their Stories
Behind the Scenes at Citizen Vinyl
A Conversation on Abuse with Kerry McAvoy and Heather Fisher
UNC Asheville Track and Field Runner: Shemarr Session
Comic: UNCA News
Downtown After 5 Photo Gallery
Drama Club Photo Gallery
Sunrise and Rainbow Light Photo Gallery
Assembly Required Toy Exposition
A glance at Save UNCA Woods
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Banned Books Crossword
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Pop culture word search
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

The myth of the perfect activist

The contradictions of activism in college life
Lindsey Toman, Assistant News Editor, [email protected]
April 23, 2025
Asheville residents gather in Pack Square on Feb. 8 to protest ICE and the rise in deportation.
Lindsey Toman
Asheville residents gather in Pack Square on Feb. 8 to protest ICE and the rise in deportation.

Being a young activist in the modern era oftentimes feels like living under a microscope. You’re expected to speak up, organize and resist as a model of a progressive future, but in reality, no choice is ever perfectly clean. Contradictions pile up fast and everything has the ability to make someone upset.

Every step in the right direction can often feel like taking two in the wrong one.

In just one day, you might avoid fast fashion to support workers rights, only to throw on a campus hoodie made in a sweatshop. You could march downtown for climate justice at noon and eat takeout in plastic containers at dinner.

There are better options but they’re not always accessible. You might be balancing classes, jobs, group projects and an exam. Fast and easy often wins out. 

There is a quiet pressure to always perform the “right” kind of activism–  to always be passionate but level-headed, up-to-date on every political issue, always ethically aligned and always ready to mobilize. 

All of these expectations pile on to the basic ones of being alive in college– keeping up with academics, relationships and your mental health.

Real life is messier than that. Sometimes you don’t have the energy to call out every problematic moment in class. Sometimes you need to pick convenience over ethics because that’s the only way to make it through the day. 

Especially in college, where the cost of existing– financially, emotionally and physically– are high, the myth of the perfectly progressive person breaks down in an instant. 

For women, the contradictions hit even harder. You’re expected to be ethical, nurturing, tireless and loud– but never too loud. If you’re angry, you’re irrational. If you compromise, you’re a hypocrite. The standards are ever shifting and impossible to reach.

Activism has never been about being perfect. It’s unreasonable to expect everyone to know every political nuance in the world, every corporation to boycott or what “correct” stance to take. 

It’s more often about finding something you believe in and sticking with it. It’s about showing up when you can and pushing systems to change where you’re able. No choice can ever be spotless, there’s power in acknowledging the contradiction. 

Demanding perfection from activists– especially new ones– is the quickest way to scare people off. Unfortunately,  some corners of activist spaces (especially online) thrive on calling people out for trying and not getting it “right.” That kind of purity politics can make activism feel intimidating and exclusive.

Activism isn’t reserved for those with unlimited resources, time or moral clarity. Not everyone can buy the environmentally friendly option, give hours for protests or donate to the cause. 

Fighting for justice isn’t about how much money or time someone can throw at an issue they believe in– it’s about how much you’re willing to keep trying.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinion
A customer holds their freshly-used Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm.
Luxe lips: a Summer Fridays makeup review
Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs
Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
The remnants of the flood of the French Broad River remain in the River Arts District three days after Hurricane Helene hit.
The Grammys show Southern Appalachia the country has forgotten about them
Jason Miller's Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition
Jason Miller's Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition
Pictured: Faith Hedgepath, a former student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and one of the first significant cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in North Carolina.
Voices Unheard: The Unspoken Stories of Indigenous Women