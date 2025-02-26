The Blue Banner

Ramsey Library stands tall on the UNC Asheville campus amidst DEI removal across the UNC schooling systems.
Sudden removal of DEI in UNCA curriculum causes concerns among staff and students
Compilation of water damage
Sprinkler Head Bursts in Mills Dorm, Flooding Two Rooms: Freezing Temperatures to Blame.
Students at the career, internship, grad school fair
College students don’t feel prepared to work after graduating school
Students protest ICE in front of Highsmith Student Union
Student concerns raised over lack of university communication regarding ICE protocol
Senior Homecoming Royalty Sarah Booth poses for her homecoming campaign.
UNC Asheville kicks off homecoming week with royal court announcement
Head coach Matt Frost engages tennis players
Tennis team chases another title, one match at a time
The UNCA Men's Basketball team huddles up around the coaches mid-game to figure out the next play.
NCAA considers extending competition eligibility to five seasons for UNCA athletes and beyond
UNCA dance team performs at a women’s home basketball game.
UNC Asheville’s dance team fights for recognition as an athletic team of their own
Athletes on the UNCA swim and dive team walk into a meet at Liberty University.
UNC Asheville swim and dive team prepare to close out the season
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
The remnants of the flood of the French Broad River remain in the River Arts District three days after Hurricane Helene hit.
The Grammys show Southern Appalachia the country has forgotten about them
Jason Miller’s Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition
Pictured: Faith Hedgepath, a former student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and one of the first significant cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in North Carolina.
Voices Unheard: The Unspoken Stories of Indigenous Women
Abigail Cutler conquers and wins CATAN Seafarers with her family.
Catan: The greatest board game of all time
Harvest Records inventory lines back wall.
Harvest Records celebrated its 20th anniversary as vinyl records continue to inspire a new generation of musicians in Asheville
Love: a look into a cultural shift in reality with the Center For Inspired Education
Pictured: Delaney Wildcatt, member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Being acknowledged: recognizing Indigenous students at UNC Asheville
Gallivant Coffee stands strong before closure showing off their orders
Summer eviction shocks local coffee shop owner and surrounding community
Asheville residents meet up at Creative Mornings to connect with each other.
Creative Mornings inspires connections throughout the Asheville community
Investigating Eastern Hemlock Damage with Brayden “Bee” Giffin
The Best Trivia Game In Town at Well Played Board Game Cafe
Exploring the TikTok Ban with Magnify
An introduction to the North Carolina Glass Center
Governor Tim Walz visits Asheville to engage with voters
Assembly Required Toy Exposition
A glance at Save UNCA Woods
Exploring the Hendersonville Fairy Trail
Impact of Hurricane Helene on Asheville Botanical Gardens
Turning of the Maples photo gallery
Banned Books Crossword
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Pop culture word search
Student involvement word search
A Holiday crossword
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
The Queer Lens: Episode 1
Submit to the Banner!
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health

Heather Fisher, Arts & Features writer, [email protected]
February 26, 2025
Lex Acupunture

Yoga is a disciplined, moving meditation. Combining yoga with acupuncture enhances healing. 

“The needles tell your body how to heal itself,” said Lex Keklak, a 20-year hot yoga instructor and acupuncturist at Lex Acupuncture. 

Hot 26-pose yoga practice has scientifically proven benefits for physical, mental and emotional health. 

“Happy spine, healthy life,” Keklak said. “The release of stored energy and trauma within every cell and organ can be addressed holistically through discipline and persistence in yoga practice. Connect and listen to your body through yoga; from there, your intuition will guide you in understanding what your body needs.” 

The physical benefits include boosted immunity, strength, flexibility, balance and coordination. The mental benefits encompass stress reduction, mindfulness, awareness, improved mood, emotional release and better sleep. Combining yoga with acupuncture allows the body to heal holistically at the root cause. 

“The goal is to become your own healer. Your body will show you what needs to be treated and addressed when you learn how to listen,” Keklak said. 

Keklak said she facilitates wellness by tailoring treatment approaches to each individual’s needs. 

“These complementary practices serve as both preventative medicine and proactive healing. Chinese medicine is about balance,” she said. 

With extensive training from various mentors and teachers in healing modalities, Keklak helps patients uncover the root causes of underlying issues. Over the years, she has reported witnessing many pharmaceutical-free recoveries. 

The disease is any symptomatic physical or environmental condition that results in acute or chronic, infectious or noninfectious symptoms affecting physical, physiological, emotional, and mental health. 

“Treating these stress points using Eastern approaches facilitates resilience and healing through our internal locus of control. Finding the right instructors and practitioners empowers us to embody our highest self-efficacy and capacity to heal,” Keklak said. “Full-body and cosmetic acupuncture treatments designed to make you shine, inside and out, from bones to skin.”

