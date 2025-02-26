Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health

Yoga is a disciplined, moving meditation. Combining yoga with acupuncture enhances healing.

“The needles tell your body how to heal itself,” said Lex Keklak, a 20-year hot yoga instructor and acupuncturist at Lex Acupuncture.

Hot 26-pose yoga practice has scientifically proven benefits for physical, mental and emotional health.

“Happy spine, healthy life,” Keklak said. “The release of stored energy and trauma within every cell and organ can be addressed holistically through discipline and persistence in yoga practice. Connect and listen to your body through yoga; from there, your intuition will guide you in understanding what your body needs.”

The physical benefits include boosted immunity, strength, flexibility, balance and coordination. The mental benefits encompass stress reduction, mindfulness, awareness, improved mood, emotional release and better sleep. Combining yoga with acupuncture allows the body to heal holistically at the root cause.

“The goal is to become your own healer. Your body will show you what needs to be treated and addressed when you learn how to listen,” Keklak said.

Keklak said she facilitates wellness by tailoring treatment approaches to each individual’s needs.

“These complementary practices serve as both preventative medicine and proactive healing. Chinese medicine is about balance,” she said.

With extensive training from various mentors and teachers in healing modalities, Keklak helps patients uncover the root causes of underlying issues. Over the years, she has reported witnessing many pharmaceutical-free recoveries.

The disease is any symptomatic physical or environmental condition that results in acute or chronic, infectious or noninfectious symptoms affecting physical, physiological, emotional, and mental health.

“Treating these stress points using Eastern approaches facilitates resilience and healing through our internal locus of control. Finding the right instructors and practitioners empowers us to embody our highest self-efficacy and capacity to heal,” Keklak said. “Full-body and cosmetic acupuncture treatments designed to make you shine, inside and out, from bones to skin.”