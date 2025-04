Ben Chachula sits down with four current and future Student Government Association members — Caleb Agbejule, Morgan Kim, Christina Demetropolous, and Obianko Osaro. From personal interests to campaign week, challenges, and student concerns, they share insights into SGA life and what it really means to represent the student body. This isn’t a conflict piece—it’s a chance to get informed, inspired, and maybe even involved.

Filmed and edited by Ben Chacula