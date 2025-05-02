The ‘hot girls hit curbs’ trend blends humor and controversy

The Blue Banner

Submit to the Banner!
Elvira Shevchenko, MCOM Student Contributor, [email protected]
May 2, 2025
The phrase “hot girls hit curbs,” which has gained popularity on social media, is meant to be lighthearted and humorous. However, some Asheville residents argue that it sends the wrong message by implying that it’s humorous but acceptable for women to drive poorly and that driving safety isn’t a priority.

“It’s demeaning, and these sayings fill girls’ minds with the expectation that they don’t have to be good at driving, even though vehicles weigh thousands of pounds and are dangerous. It takes away the seriousness of it all,” said Adda Marshall, 24, a sophomore at the University of North Carolina at Asheville.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, while some social media trends are positive, others can be dangerous and have lasting effects.

“It’s cool and funny to a point until a person starts identifying with these ideologies when they do something bad,” Marshall said.

Marshall said phrases like this give girls permission to believe they don’t need to be better and improve their driving skills, which reinforces the stereotype that women are poor drivers.

“There’s a way this could be harmful. Quotes like this can reinforce stereotypes about women—that women are terrible drivers or incapable of doing certain things,” said Ella Smith, 19, former owner of Southern Belle Gifts Co., an online Etsy shop based in Asheville.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, driver education is offered in all 115 school districts, allowing teens to obtain a Level 1 limited learner’s permit.

Marshall said parents are responsible for ensuring their daughters have basic vehicle knowledge for emergencies, such as changing a tire. Having this knowledge will allow women to be prepared when they are on the road. The level of confidence, stability and independence should be expected of them as much as their sons.

On the other hand, the phrase adds humor to common mistakes, normalizing everyday experiences, said Kelsey Calloway, 18, a recent graduate of Virtual Academy.

“It’s empowering, giving girls some comfort in knowing it’s common to make mistakes while driving,” Calloway said. “It can affect the younger generation by normalizing things that are usually difficult and hard to avoid.”

Smith said variations of the phrase have appeared on T-shirts, crop tops, bumper stickers, bags, air fresheners and keychains.

Calloway said she has also seen versions such as “Hot girls have stomach aches” and “Hot girls have headaches” on bumper stickers.

Smith got the idea for her keychain design when her friend reassured her after she accidentally hit a curb while driving. The moment sparked the idea that it would be a catchy phrase for a keychain.

According to the Global TikTok Marketing Science Team, TikTok has become a go-to platform for brands collaborating with diverse creators, from niche reviewers to dynamic personalities.

Smith said her TikTok video featuring the keychain went viral, leading her to sell more than 400 in one week.

According to Etsy, more than 1,000 items featuring the phrase “hot girls hit curbs” are for sale on the site, and the trend is becoming more visible throughout Asheville.

“If I saw a car with this sticker on it, I would stay far away so I don’t become the curb,” Marshall said.

Culture and consumer behavior influence the emergence of trends. According to the London School of Design and Marketing, art, music, shopping habits and purchasing choices evolve, shaping societal trends.

“Trends can be harmful, especially for younger girls who are still trying to find themselves. They hop from trend to trend instead of discovering their true style and identity,” Smith said. “We have all done that, but it can be really damaging.”

There will always be children and teens on social media. While adults can’t control its rules and regulations, they can control the kind of information they share and the messages they spread, Marshall said.

“I tell people all the time that you can’t take things too literally. It’s just one of those things,” Smith said.

Marshall said that before jumping into social media trends, people should ask themselves how their participation could affect those around them and the community.

“It’s important to be mindful of yourself,” Smith said.

