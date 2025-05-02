The experience of coffee in Asheville brings people in for more than just a cup of coffee

The experience of coffee thrives throughout Asheville, found within local coffee shops where customers come in for anything from specialty drinks to aesthetic atmospheres.

“Coffee is like the new version of smoking, like how in the past, people would gather outside or have their smoke breaks. And now I kind of agree with it. That it’s people gathering at coffee shops, or it’s a way to either connect or get things done,” said Kerri Sanders, public health nurse and customer at a local coffee shop.

Taylor Berryhill, shift lead of the front of house at The Rhu, a local coffee shop, said the number of coffee shops has grown in the past decade, each with its own niche. He said the growth in the industry creates a high demand for coffee, influencing each place to create its own spin on the coffee experience.

“There’s just something so special about going to a coffee shop, downtown, perhaps one you’ve never been to or one you go to often, and when you see people you know, and you get the experience of trying homemade goods, in a good smelling place, that has good tastes, and it’s just unique,” said Amelia Presley, a student at UNC Asheville.

Presley said having local coffee shops close to campus creates a fun activity for students. She said the atmosphere brings her in for various reasons, from fun socializing with friends to peaceful studying.

“I love that there’s a bunch of coffee shops and I definitely do go to different places depending on the time or the vibe or whatever the situation is for what I need to do. If I’m going to go with friends, I might go to one place, but if I’m trying to do something like work or trying to work on something, I want a quieter space,” Sanders said.

Sanders said she enjoys the vibes of local coffee shops in Asheville, each giving her a different experience. She said each location appeals to her based on the place’s atmosphere and menu.

“Coffee shops are where I can get things done, sometimes the library is a great option, but it’s often not open as long, or sometimes you just need to get out,” Sanders said. “I think it’s growing as a form of social connection, but also it’s a safe space to go if you’re alone, too.”

Presley loves the community coffee brings together. She said her connections with workers and customers make the experience more enjoyable.

“Every time I go, there’s so many people there and they’re always nice to me and that atmosphere is just something you can’t get at a coffee shop where everything is just pre-made and it’s all just industrialized,” Presley said.

Berryhill said a more personable experience attracts customers to local coffee shops rather than chain stores. He said being able to support a local business and receive higher-quality products continues to attract clientele.

“Make it, you know, the best quality we can and make sure we’re being intentional in how we’re making it. Remind people of all the stuff that’s going into it,” Berryhill said.

Presley said her love for coffee has grown over the years, following the trend and being influenced by others who share her opinions.

“My whole Instagram is always just coffee, coffee, coffee, and cute coffee and I think that social media has kind of made it more popular because everybody always likes to post themselves at coffee shops and then it just makes other people go and I think that really contributes to it. Definitely makes me wanna go,” Presley said.

Sanders said coffee is a part of Asheville’s culture, attracting tourists and locals alike. She said trying out new places and ordering specialty drinks off their menus led her to create a list of coffee shops to visit.

“As long as people are drinking coffee which probably won’t end soon, I think it’s probably gonna stay where it is and keep getting better because now that people are kind of seeing how great it can be. Going back to just achieving a poor grade cup of something, and it’s not gonna be, you know, quite hitting the spot,” Berryhill said.