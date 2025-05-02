The experience of coffee in Asheville brings people in for more than just a cup of coffee

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Syllabus vs. non-syllabus approach: Finding the right balance for student success
Silent sanction: how legal systems enable coercive control
Dr. Chris Holloman
College students and the mental health crisis: Insights from Dr. Chris Holloman
Budget cuts graphic
Federal budget cuts threaten student aid programs, leaving students in limbo
A UNCA campus police decal lays on an agency-owned vehicle.
Suspicious person calls continue to top UNCA’s crime log
Breaking the stigma: How basketball is changing the conversation surrounding mental health
Breaking the stigma: How basketball is changing the conversation surrounding mental health
Basketball and leadership: Shaping the next generation of leaders
Basketball and leadership: Shaping the next generation of leaders
UNC Asheville Track and Cross Country Athlete: William “Hank” Neal
Head coach Matt Frost engages tennis players
Tennis team chases another title, one match at a time
The UNCA Men's Basketball team huddles up around the coaches mid-game to figure out the next play.
NCAA considers extending competition eligibility to five seasons for UNCA athletes and beyond
A customer holds their freshly-used Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm.
Luxe lips: a Summer Fridays makeup review
Asheville residents gather in Pack Square on Feb. 8 to protest ICE and the rise in deportation.
The myth of the perfect activist
Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs
Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
The remnants of the flood of the French Broad River remain in the River Arts District three days after Hurricane Helene hit.
The Grammys show Southern Appalachia the country has forgotten about them
A new mom recovers from birth and cares for her own kittens at Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance.
Hurricane Helene affects local Asheville animal shelters
Customers support Local Asheville Business Odd's Cafe on Haywood Street.
TikTok faced a temporary ban, raising concerns regarding small businesses, mental health and national security
Student Success Hub in Ramsey Library
On-campus employment equips students with valuable skills and experience
An air freshener hangs in Elvira Shevchenko's car and is one of the many products to be sold with the “hot girls hit curbs” phrase.
The ‘hot girls hit curbs’ trend blends humor and controversy
Study materials help students succeed in their college classes.
UNC Asheville students face difficulties managing their coursework alongside job responsibilities
An Introduction to Music Technology Student Aaron Higgins
A Nod and A Glance: Tango Etiquette in Asheville
UNC Asheville Track and Cross Country Athlete: William “Hank” Neal
Inside SGA with Ben Chachula: Student Leaders Share Their Stories
Behind the Scenes at Citizen Vinyl
UNCA Ceramics & Art Sale (Spring 2025) Photo Gallery
Chalk on the quad during the UNC Asheville’s Chancellor’s Installation Photo Gallery
Save The Woods Chalk Art Photo Gallery
Downtown After 5 Photo Gallery
Drama Club Photo Gallery
American History Crossword
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Banned Books Crossword
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

The experience of coffee in Asheville brings people in for more than just a cup of coffee

Savanna Bush, MCOM Student Contributor, [email protected]
May 2, 2025
Customers sit in the upstairs seating at The Rhu coffee shop located in downtown Asheville.
Savanna Bush
Customers sit in the upstairs seating at The Rhu coffee shop located in downtown Asheville.

The experience of coffee thrives throughout Asheville, found within local coffee shops where customers come in for anything from specialty drinks to aesthetic atmospheres.

“Coffee is like the new version of smoking, like how in the past, people would gather outside or have their smoke breaks. And now I kind of agree with it. That it’s people gathering at coffee shops, or it’s a way to either connect or get things done,” said Kerri Sanders, public health nurse and customer at a local coffee shop.

Taylor Berryhill, shift lead of the front of house at The Rhu, a local coffee shop, said the number of coffee shops has grown in the past decade, each with its own niche. He said the growth in the industry creates a high demand for coffee, influencing each place to create its own spin on the coffee experience.

“There’s just something so special about going to a coffee shop, downtown, perhaps one you’ve never been to or one you go to often, and when you see people you know, and you get the experience of trying homemade goods, in a good smelling place, that has good tastes, and it’s just unique,” said Amelia Presley, a student at UNC Asheville.

Presley said having local coffee shops close to campus creates a fun activity for students. She said the atmosphere brings her in for various reasons, from fun socializing with friends to peaceful studying.

“I love that there’s a bunch of coffee shops and I definitely do go to different places depending on the time or the vibe or whatever the situation is for what I need to do. If I’m going to go with friends, I might go to one place, but if I’m trying to do something like work or trying to work on something, I want a quieter space,” Sanders said.

Sanders said she enjoys the vibes of local coffee shops in Asheville, each giving her a different experience. She said each location appeals to her based on the place’s atmosphere and menu.

“Coffee shops are where I can get things done, sometimes the library is a great option, but it’s often not open as long, or sometimes you just need to get out,” Sanders said. “I think it’s growing as a form of social connection, but also it’s a safe space to go if you’re alone, too.”

Presley loves the community coffee brings together. She said her connections with workers and customers make the experience more enjoyable.

“Every time I go, there’s so many people there and they’re always nice to me and that atmosphere is just something you can’t get at a coffee shop where everything is just pre-made and it’s all just industrialized,” Presley said.

Berryhill said a more personable experience attracts customers to local coffee shops rather than chain stores. He said being able to support a local business and receive higher-quality products continues to attract clientele.

“Make it, you know, the best quality we can and make sure we’re being intentional in how we’re making it. Remind people of all the stuff that’s going into it,” Berryhill said.

Presley said her love for coffee has grown over the years, following the trend and being influenced by others who share her opinions.

“My whole Instagram is always just coffee, coffee, coffee, and cute coffee and I think that social media has kind of made it more popular because everybody always likes to post themselves at coffee shops and then it just makes other people go and I think that really contributes to it. Definitely makes me wanna go,” Presley said.

Sanders said coffee is a part of Asheville’s culture, attracting tourists and locals alike. She said trying out new places and ordering specialty drinks off their menus led her to create a list of coffee shops to visit.

“As long as people are drinking coffee which probably won’t end soon, I think it’s probably gonna stay where it is and keep getting better because now that people are kind of seeing how great it can be. Going back to just achieving a poor grade cup of something, and it’s not gonna be, you know, quite hitting the spot,” Berryhill said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
How Family Life Shapes Student Success: Insights from Two-Parent and Single-Parent Homes
Gaming for mental health: A gamer's perspective on anxiety relief
Silent sanction: how legal systems enable coercive control
A UNCA campus police decal lays on an agency-owned vehicle.
Suspicious person calls continue to top UNCA’s crime log
Alexandrea Thomson roams Max Patch.
Chasing stability: where passion costs more than it earns
The Mu Eta Chapter of Sigma Nu and Alpha Sigma Phi table for Women’s History event
Women’s History Tabling marks the start of Greek Week at UNC Asheville