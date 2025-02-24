The Blue Banner

Categories:

Tennis team chases another title, one match at a time

Alexandrea Thomson, Arts & Features writer, [email protected]
February 24, 2025
UNC Asheville Men’s Tennis Team
Head coach Matt Frost engages tennis players

UNC Asheville’s men’s tennis team said they are determined to replicate last year’s success, aiming to defend their conference title and return to the NCAA tournament through strategy, teamwork and a strong bond. 

“With a mix of fresh talent and seasoned leadership, the team is focused on maintaining last year’s success,” said head coach Matt Frost, who led the men’s tennis team to the NCAA tournament in his first year at UNC Asheville. 

“The freshmen bring excitement and our seniors help set the standard for the team’s culture,” Frost said. 

Practices are designed to simulate match scenarios, improving the team’s competitiveness, according to team members. Beyond tactics, players emphasize unity. 

“Even if we face tough opponents, being more united than the other team can make all the difference,” said tennis player, Leonardo Kolbe. 

Team spirit extends beyond the court, as players hold each other accountable both in competition and in daily interactions, said tennis player Alex English. 

“If someone hypes up a teammate, they have to respond on the court,” English said. “That energy has to be maintained.” 

The team is unique in that its roster is made up of mostly international players — a dynamic that brings both challenges and strengths, according to Frost. 

“There are 3 boys from North Carolina on the team, while the others are from England, Italy, Sweden, Australia, Scotland, Germany and Ireland,” Frost said. 

Coach Frost, originally from the UK, understands the experience of playing in a foreign country. 

“Tennis is such an international sport and I understand what it’s like to be far from home,” Frost said. “Bringing in local talent alongside our international athletes strengthens both our team and our connection to the school.” 

That diversity helps shape the team’s chemistry, according to players. 

“We’ve become like a family,” English said. “Most of us aren’t from here, so we share being away from loved ones.” 

Study groups, shared classes and team events further strengthen their bond. 

“We’re all in different fields — physics, math, business — but we help each other where we can,” Kolbe said.

The season hasn’t been without challenges, according to Frost. After Tropical Storm Helene destroyed the team’s hangout room, players had to adjust. 

“Losing that space was tough, especially for players already far from home,” Frost said. “But the team has adapted, ensuring they still have time together to build that bond.” 

Frost said players maintain camaraderie by moving crucial equipment to temporary spaces while they wait for their clubhouse to be repaired. 

According to Frost, a major shift is coming with the construction of a new tennis court on campus. Currently, the team practices off-campus, which Frost said can feel isolating. 

“Having a court on campus will make a huge difference,” Frost said. “Right now, playing off-campus adds to the feeling of distance for our players. This new facility will create a stronger community around the sport.” 

In addition to benefiting the team, the on-campus court will help UNCA engage with the broader community, said Frost. Each summer, the team runs a camp for kids who might not otherwise have access to tennis. 

“Hosting those events on campus will bring more visibility to the sport and encourage local participation,” Frost said. 

According to players, the focus isn’t just on winning but on creating a lasting impact. Following last year’s remarkable run, this season’s players recognize the challenge of sustaining that level of success. 

“It’s tough to redo what they achieved, but we’ll do our best,” English said. Frost said guiding this team is a rewarding experience. 

“There’s something special about leadership — the responsibility to mentor and guide,” he said. “It constantly teaches me about myself, and I’m always learning and growing as a person.” 

As the season unfolds, the team said they remain committed to both their on-court performance and their off-court bond, ensuring that their legacy continues well beyond this year. 

“It’s tough to redo what they achieved, but we’ll do our best,” English said. 

Wins and losses will define the season, but the team plays for something bigger, according to players. They want to leave a legacy of excellence, proving success isn’t just about rankings – it’s about the culture they build along the way. 

“We hope to inspire future teams while striving for greatness ourselves,” Kolbe said.

