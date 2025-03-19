The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Community members gather along Broadway with signs to gain the attention of the cars passing by.
UNCA explores options for urban forest, sparking community concerns
Firestorm employee Glenn Coco holds “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, a commonly banned and challenged book about racism. 
The rise in book bans raises fears of suppressed voices for educators
UNC Asheville's 2025 Homecoming court poses with their crowned royal family.
Homecoming court family results skewed at the gender line
Ramsey Library stands tall on the UNC Asheville campus amidst DEI removal across the UNC schooling systems.
Sudden removal of DEI in UNCA curriculum causes concerns among staff and students
Compilation of water damage
Sprinkler Head Bursts in Mills Dorm, Flooding Two Rooms: Freezing Temperatures to Blame.
Head coach Matt Frost engages tennis players
Tennis team chases another title, one match at a time
The UNCA Men's Basketball team huddles up around the coaches mid-game to figure out the next play.
NCAA considers extending competition eligibility to five seasons for UNCA athletes and beyond
UNCA dance team performs at a women’s home basketball game.
UNC Asheville’s dance team fights for recognition as an athletic team of their own
Athletes on the UNCA swim and dive team walk into a meet at Liberty University.
UNC Asheville swim and dive team prepare to close out the season
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs
Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
The remnants of the flood of the French Broad River remain in the River Arts District three days after Hurricane Helene hit.
The Grammys show Southern Appalachia the country has forgotten about them
Jason Miller's Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition
Jason Miller’s Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition
Pictured: Faith Hedgepath, a former student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and one of the first significant cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in North Carolina.
Voices Unheard: The Unspoken Stories of Indigenous Women
Hyannis House sign made by students on the gravel path leading from the campus to the student space.
Hyannis House closure causes concern for students over the future of diversity spaces
Harvest Records inventory lines back wall.
Harvest Records celebrated its 20th anniversary as vinyl records continue to inspire a new generation of musicians in Asheville
Love: a look into a cultural shift in reality with the Center For Inspired Education
Love: a look into a cultural shift in reality with the Center For Inspired Education
Pictured: Delaney Wildcatt, member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Being acknowledged: recognizing Indigenous students at UNC Asheville
Gallivant Coffee stands strong before closure showing off their orders
Summer eviction shocks local coffee shop owner and surrounding community
UNCA takes on the N.C. College Media Conference
Asheville 2025 Mardi Gras Parade
Investigating Eastern Hemlock Damage with Brayden “Bee” Giffin
The Best Trivia Game In Town at Well Played Board Game Cafe
Exploring the TikTok Ban with Magnify
Assembly Required Toy Exposition
A glance at Save UNCA Woods
Exploring the Hendersonville Fairy Trail
Impact of Hurricane Helene on Asheville Botanical Gardens
Turning of the Maples photo gallery
Banned Books Crossword
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Pop culture word search
Student involvement word search
A Holiday crossword
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
The Queer Lens: Episode 1
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs

Mavie Marcos, Arts & Features Writer, [email protected]
March 17, 2025

Eager concertgoers packed tightly into the Orange Peel on Monday night while waiting for Irish rock band Inhaler. With a sold-out crowd and an electrifying atmosphere, the night promised high energy and did not disappoint.

The night started with opener Benches, a tight, high-energy band that engaged the audience. As the crowd waited for Inhaler to appear, the excitement in the room was palpable. While crew members re-tuned guitars and checked mic levels, the tightly packed audience held their ground, eager to stay as close to the stage as possible. Only a few risked losing their spot to grab a drink. A fun moment between sets came when Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” played over the speakers and many in the crowd immediately started singing along. 

A little after 9 p.m., Inhaler emerged in a cloud of red lights and smoke, opening with the high-energy song “My Honest Face.” Frontman Elijah Hewson, dressed in a black blazer, black T-shirt and baggy pants, took command of the stage with an impressive vocal presence that unmistakably carried echoes of his father, Bono of U2. However, the band proved to be much more than just a nepo-baby’s ego project, every musician on stage showcased tight, precise playing that kept the energy high throughout the show. Most songs maintained a driving alt-rock rhythm, though a few, like “A Question of You,” introduced a lighter pop feel. “X-Ray,” the eighth song in the set, stood out with its dreamy, echoing guitar intro and a vocal melody that carried an aching longing reminiscent of late ’80s and early ’90s pop rock. Short but impactful, it provided a beautiful contrast to the more driving tracks.

The highlight of the show came with “My King Will Be Kind,” where the audience erupted into full participation, passionately singing the line, “I fucking hate that bitch,” while throwing their arms in the air and pointing toward the stage. It was a moment of pure crowd synergy, showcasing how the fans were there to share a moment with the band and have a good time.

Though Hewson didn’t speak much between songs, he knew how to work the crowd. Before launching into “Who’s Your Money On?”, he simply asked, “Are you guys ready to jump?” The crowd responded joyously with screams and immediately leaped into action. A lighthearted moment came when he poked fun at their stand-in lighting technician since their regular lighting guy was out sick, saying, “He doesn’t know what he’s doing. Cut him some slack.”

Going into the show, I had never heard of Inhaler. I was simply covering the event for The Blue Banner. From the moment the band hit the stage, their musicianship and distinct alt-rock sound instantly struck me. While their style leaned into a British-influenced alternative rock vibe, each song stood out. Inhaler skillfully avoided the all-too-common rock band pitfall where songs blur together into an indistinguishable setlist. Instead, every track had a unique identity. After hearing them only once, their hooks, like the infectious “yeah, yeah, yeah” from “Billy,” stuck in my head long after the show ended. 

Inhaler delivered a show that exceeded my expectations. Whether you came in as a devoted fan or, like me, with no prior knowledge of their music, it was impossible not to walk away impressed

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover