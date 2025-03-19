Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs

Eager concertgoers packed tightly into the Orange Peel on Monday night while waiting for Irish rock band Inhaler. With a sold-out crowd and an electrifying atmosphere, the night promised high energy and did not disappoint.

The night started with opener Benches, a tight, high-energy band that engaged the audience. As the crowd waited for Inhaler to appear, the excitement in the room was palpable. While crew members re-tuned guitars and checked mic levels, the tightly packed audience held their ground, eager to stay as close to the stage as possible. Only a few risked losing their spot to grab a drink. A fun moment between sets came when Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” played over the speakers and many in the crowd immediately started singing along.

A little after 9 p.m., Inhaler emerged in a cloud of red lights and smoke, opening with the high-energy song “My Honest Face.” Frontman Elijah Hewson, dressed in a black blazer, black T-shirt and baggy pants, took command of the stage with an impressive vocal presence that unmistakably carried echoes of his father, Bono of U2. However, the band proved to be much more than just a nepo-baby’s ego project, every musician on stage showcased tight, precise playing that kept the energy high throughout the show. Most songs maintained a driving alt-rock rhythm, though a few, like “A Question of You,” introduced a lighter pop feel. “X-Ray,” the eighth song in the set, stood out with its dreamy, echoing guitar intro and a vocal melody that carried an aching longing reminiscent of late ’80s and early ’90s pop rock. Short but impactful, it provided a beautiful contrast to the more driving tracks.

The highlight of the show came with “My King Will Be Kind,” where the audience erupted into full participation, passionately singing the line, “I fucking hate that bitch,” while throwing their arms in the air and pointing toward the stage. It was a moment of pure crowd synergy, showcasing how the fans were there to share a moment with the band and have a good time.

Though Hewson didn’t speak much between songs, he knew how to work the crowd. Before launching into “Who’s Your Money On?”, he simply asked, “Are you guys ready to jump?” The crowd responded joyously with screams and immediately leaped into action. A lighthearted moment came when he poked fun at their stand-in lighting technician since their regular lighting guy was out sick, saying, “He doesn’t know what he’s doing. Cut him some slack.”

Going into the show, I had never heard of Inhaler. I was simply covering the event for The Blue Banner. From the moment the band hit the stage, their musicianship and distinct alt-rock sound instantly struck me. While their style leaned into a British-influenced alternative rock vibe, each song stood out. Inhaler skillfully avoided the all-too-common rock band pitfall where songs blur together into an indistinguishable setlist. Instead, every track had a unique identity. After hearing them only once, their hooks, like the infectious “yeah, yeah, yeah” from “Billy,” stuck in my head long after the show ended.

Inhaler delivered a show that exceeded my expectations. Whether you came in as a devoted fan or, like me, with no prior knowledge of their music, it was impossible not to walk away impressed