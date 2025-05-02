TikTok faced a temporary ban, raising concerns regarding small businesses, mental health and national security

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Syllabus vs. non-syllabus approach: Finding the right balance for student success
Silent sanction: how legal systems enable coercive control
Dr. Chris Holloman
College students and the mental health crisis: Insights from Dr. Chris Holloman
Budget cuts graphic
Federal budget cuts threaten student aid programs, leaving students in limbo
A UNCA campus police decal lays on an agency-owned vehicle.
Suspicious person calls continue to top UNCA’s crime log
Breaking the stigma: How basketball is changing the conversation surrounding mental health
Breaking the stigma: How basketball is changing the conversation surrounding mental health
Basketball and leadership: Shaping the next generation of leaders
Basketball and leadership: Shaping the next generation of leaders
UNC Asheville Track and Cross Country Athlete: William “Hank” Neal
Head coach Matt Frost engages tennis players
Tennis team chases another title, one match at a time
The UNCA Men's Basketball team huddles up around the coaches mid-game to figure out the next play.
NCAA considers extending competition eligibility to five seasons for UNCA athletes and beyond
A customer holds their freshly-used Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm.
Luxe lips: a Summer Fridays makeup review
Asheville residents gather in Pack Square on Feb. 8 to protest ICE and the rise in deportation.
The myth of the perfect activist
Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs
Inhaler rocks a sold-out Orange Peel show with memorable alt-rock songs
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
The remnants of the flood of the French Broad River remain in the River Arts District three days after Hurricane Helene hit.
The Grammys show Southern Appalachia the country has forgotten about them
A new mom recovers from birth and cares for her own kittens at Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance.
Hurricane Helene affects local Asheville animal shelters
Customers support Local Asheville Business Odd's Cafe on Haywood Street.
TikTok faced a temporary ban, raising concerns regarding small businesses, mental health and national security
Student Success Hub in Ramsey Library
On-campus employment equips students with valuable skills and experience
An air freshener hangs in Elvira Shevchenko's car and is one of the many products to be sold with the “hot girls hit curbs” phrase.
The ‘hot girls hit curbs’ trend blends humor and controversy
Study materials help students succeed in their college classes.
UNC Asheville students face difficulties managing their coursework alongside job responsibilities
An Introduction to Music Technology Student Aaron Higgins
A Nod and A Glance: Tango Etiquette in Asheville
UNC Asheville Track and Cross Country Athlete: William “Hank” Neal
Inside SGA with Ben Chachula: Student Leaders Share Their Stories
Behind the Scenes at Citizen Vinyl
UNCA Ceramics & Art Sale (Spring 2025) Photo Gallery
Chalk on the quad during the UNC Asheville’s Chancellor’s Installation Photo Gallery
Save The Woods Chalk Art Photo Gallery
Downtown After 5 Photo Gallery
Drama Club Photo Gallery
American History Crossword
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Banned Books Crossword
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

TikTok faced a temporary ban, raising concerns regarding small businesses, mental health and national security

Ruby Green, MCOM Student Contributor, [email protected]
May 2, 2025
Abigail Cutler
Customers support Local Asheville Business Odd’s Cafe on Haywood Street.

TikTok underwent a temporary ban in January, sparking concerns among small-business owners who rely on the platform to grow their companies’ reach.

“TikTok has definitely given us a chance to reach a broader audience, especially those who aren’t already following us. It has a greater potential to go viral and to connect with a younger community than Instagram or Facebook,” said Angelina Bruno, the marketing coordinator at Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn, a local business in Asheville.

Bruno said Poppy’s most engaged platform by far is Instagram.

“This platform is really where the magic happens for us right now. The company is always looking for new ways to connect,” Bruno said.

The marketing coordinator said Poppy is confident that even if a permanent ban happens, the company will remain connected with its audiences on its active platforms.

Deena Burris, an associate professor of business at UNC Asheville, said smaller businesses tend to rely more on platforms like TikTok, while larger companies don’t depend on them as much.

As a result, Burris says a potential ban would be less likely to impact larger companies.

“The banning of TikTok may not be as damaging to small and local companies as one may think,” Burris said. “If small businesses rely on this social media app, they will need to explore other tools to expand their reach. These companies would have needed to adapt, even without the threat of TikTok’s ban.”

Ashe Cosette, a new media lecturer at UNC Asheville, said that as small businesses have had to adapt to government regulations on social media platforms, individuals raise important ethical questions about the limits placed on users’ freedoms.

“It is an ethical gray area for a government to ban any social media networks,” Cosette said. “Outright bans are difficult to police when you have a constitutional right to freedom of speech, such as in the U.S.”

According to the new media lecturer, banning content and banning the network are two distinct differences. She said that terminating a delivery service between libraries would be like burning specific copies of books within a single library.

“So in the case of someone creating content on a network such as TikTok, no freedoms have been infringed by its ban, so it technically isn’t unethical. It would be unethical to the content itself, but banning a network would require restrictions on flow of traffic which could become unethical,” Cosette said.

Clare Pierce, a sophomore college student and Durham resident, said that despite ethical concerns evident in the potential permanent banning, she sees the TikTok ban as a chance to improve users’ mental health.

“I have never had TikTok or spent time on it, so the ban does not personally affect me. I have never been a big fan of social media,” Pierce said. “I feel like a lot of my peers spend an excessive amount of time on social media platforms such as this. Apps and social media platforms can negatively impact users’ mental health, as I have seen firsthand.”

Cosette said the potential TikTok ban raises national security concerns, which are closely linked to the geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.

“The U.S. does not want foreign entities buying and selling its citizens personal information because it is a billion-dollar industry,” Cosette said.

She said the U.S. government sees TikTok as a national security concern because it is controlled and operated by a Chinese corporation.

“The irony, of course, is that the U.S. does not care if U.S.-based social media corporations are buying and selling its user’s personal data, which, by the way, includes around 4 billion users worldwide,” Cosette said. “The question is why aren’t Google, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. seen as security threats either.”

Cosette said if the U.S. were to expand its regulatory practices across all social media networks, the problem would be deciding which practices should be controlled. However, if the government regulated inherent biases in algorithmic suggestions, used bots to influence traffic flow, or addressed the practice of leveraging notifications like Vegas slot machines, the addictive effects could be reduced.

“Those are the kinds of practices that I personally believe are connected to a widespread mental health decline, but I have not performed or read enough studies to support my claim,” Cosette said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
A new mom recovers from birth and cares for her own kittens at Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance.
Hurricane Helene affects local Asheville animal shelters
Student Success Hub in Ramsey Library
On-campus employment equips students with valuable skills and experience
An air freshener hangs in Elvira Shevchenko's car and is one of the many products to be sold with the “hot girls hit curbs” phrase.
The ‘hot girls hit curbs’ trend blends humor and controversy
Study materials help students succeed in their college classes.
UNC Asheville students face difficulties managing their coursework alongside job responsibilities
How playing video games can lessen anxiety symptoms
How playing video games can lessen anxiety symptoms
At UNCA’s biannual sale in Owen Hall, shoppers buy original ceramics, illustrations, and jewelry crafted by student artists.
Faculty initiatives drive Art Department’s phenomenal growth