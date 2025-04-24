Luxe lips: a Summer Fridays makeup review

Many a trendy lip balm has found its way into our bags, promising hydration and a hint of color. But let’s be honest, most of them leave lips feeling either too sticky or barely moisturized. Enter Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, the beauty world’s answer to effortless, nourishing lips. This isn’t your average drugstore lip balm (read: waxy texture, artificial scents, minimal payoff).

Instead, Summer Fridays delivers a rich, buttery formula that melts into your lips, leaving behind a dewy sheen and a kiss of sheer color. With clean ingredients and a cult-following among beauty lovers, it’s the ultimate indulgence for soft, hydrated lips without the heavy feel. We’re especially loving the shade in “Cherry.” A universally flattering flush that gives off a “just-bitten” look with minimal effort. Swipe it on for an effortless, put-together glow. You won’t find anything like this in a gas station checkout aisle.