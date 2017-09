0 SHARES Share Tweet

Eli Choplin and Gretchen Ledford talk about latest controversy from Felix Kjellberg, also known as PewDiePie, uttering a racial slur while livestreaming.

Hosts | Eli Choplin, Gretchen Ledford

Editor | Eli Choplin

Check out http://thebluebanner.net/ for more stories.

This episode’s music is “Interstellar” by rolemusic: http://rolemusic.sawsquarenoise.com/