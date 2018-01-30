Beat from the street (Jan. 30, 2018)

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Many stories lurk throughout Asheville, whether they are behind the Vaudevillian jazz-folk played by buskers around Pritchard Park, the colorful businesses decorated with funky, hand-made crafts or the laughter echoing from a patio as locals and tourists alike enjoy delicious beer.

Larisa Karr

Managing Editor

lakarr@unca.edu

DJ Ronald, 23, unemployed, originally from Tucson

So what would you say your life motto is, if you have one?

“Live, love and when you fuck, fuck harder.”

Do you have any particular inspirations, like creative inspirations, musical, literature-wise, artistic?

“LSD.”

LSD? Nice. What’s the craziest experience you’ve had while you were on LSD?

“Oh dude, that one’s impossible. I couldn’t tell you. Every experience is the craziest. Each new one is the craziest.”

So, what would you say you like about Asheville and dislike about Asheville?

“I hate Asheville because of all the yuppie fuckers who don’t understand what they have and what I don’t have and when I ask them for something I need, they never quite understand it. They always think I’m trying to get drugs or something. I like it because it’s beautiful, I mean, the old architecture, none of the new buildings, they all suck. All these hotels are already fucking it up.”

So, how would you describe yourself in three words?

“Absolutely fucking nuts.”