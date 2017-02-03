Blue Banner Broadcasts Ep. 201: Protests Leftist and Right

5 SHARES Share Tweet

The first episode of Blue Banner Broadcasts’ 2nd Season. Special Guest Benat Quartararo discusses his history of protesting and political advocacy, followed by Blue Banner News Editor Larisa Karr talking about her experience attending the Women’s March in DC after Trump’s inauguration.

B3 (Blue Banner Broadcasts) posts weekly content on Fridays. The Blue Banner is available in print around the UNC Asheville campus and surrounding area, and online at thebluebanner.net

Intro Music – Oh Louie (Shannon and The Clams)

Midtro – Strawberry Letter 23 (The Brothers Johnson)