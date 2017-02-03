Audio 

Blue Banner Broadcasts Ep. 201: Protests Leftist and Right

Eli Choplin 0 Comment

The first episode of Blue Banner Broadcasts’ 2nd Season. Special Guest Benat Quartararo discusses his history of protesting and political advocacy, followed by Blue Banner News Editor Larisa Karr talking about her experience attending the Women’s March in DC after Trump’s inauguration.

B3 (Blue Banner Broadcasts) posts weekly content on Fridays. The Blue Banner is available in print around the UNC Asheville campus and surrounding area, and online at thebluebanner.net

Intro Music – Oh Louie (Shannon and The Clams)
Midtro – Strawberry Letter 23 (The Brothers Johnson)

You May Also Like

Beat from the Street (Sandra Meares, week of 8/26/15)

James Neal 0

Beat from the Street (Erica Lauren Jones, week of 10/14/15)

James Neal 0

Beat from the Street (Joseph Blomberg, week of 9/10/15)

James Neal 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *